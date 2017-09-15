Historic Miami City Cemetery Hit Hard by Hurricane Irma

Outside the Miami City Cemetery, tree limbs crowd the narrow sidewalk and a padlock secures the gated entryways. At the east end of the graveyard, dozens of tropical trees — some planted nearly 100 years ago — have toppled onto tombstones.

Established in 1887, the municipal cemetery has weathered every major hurricane to hit Miami, and after Irma's landfall in Florida over the weekend, city workers and volunteers are once again tasked with cleaning up the historic burial place.

But local historian Paul George says the damage is nothing compared to what befell the NE Second Avenue site after Hurricane Wilma.