Venetian Causeway Gets New Green Bike Lanes

Hopping on a bike in Miami takes guts. Even for experienced cyclists, navigating aggressive drivers and oblivious pedestrians isn't easy. Picking a safe path is essential, which is why the Venetian Causeway has become one of Miami's most used bike routes.

And the 2.8-mile stretch of asphalt that is the city's two-wheel superhighway just got an upgrade: Last week, Miami Beach unveiled new green bike lanes, hoping they will serve as a clear visual of the "share the road" mentality many Miamians have a hard time grasping.

Those in the local bike community say the lanes make cyclists feel safer while signaling to drivers and pedestrians that bicycles also have a right to the road.