Giant Inflatable Trump Rat Set Up Outside Churchill's Pub

Wherever he's taken his giant inflatable caricature of Donald Trump as a snaggletoothed rat, John Post Lee has been amazed by the response from others horrified by the regime. But when he began calling around and looking for a place to set up his signature balloon during Miami Art Week, the silence was deafening.

"One guy just said, 'You must be drinking.' It was depressing and disappointing,'" says Lee, who runs the BravinLee Gallery in New York's Chelsea neighborhood. "You would think the art world would have some guts. It's not that they're against political art, but it just has to be political art that no one will notice. They're afraid of the fact that so many wealthy white people who buy art are Trump supporters."