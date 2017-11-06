FSU Bans All Fraternities and Sororities After South Florida Pledge Dies

Greek life remains massive at huge schools such as Florida State University. But lately, Greek life seems to generate nothing but nightmares for the institutions. The latest terrible frat-related headlines came three days ago in Tallahassee, where Andrew Coffey, a 20-year-old Pi Kappa Phi fraternity pledge from Pompano Beach, died at a frat party, likely after drinking himself into a stupor.

Now, FSU President John Thrasher has taken an extraordinary step: banning all fraternities and sororities from campus. According to a news release Thrasher and the school sent out today, the school's massive Greek apparatus has been suspended "indefinitely" from FSU.

Thrasher mentions that Greek organizations might one day return to the school. But the university maintains that frats would need to undergo massive institutional change to be allowed back into university life, and the school will face pressure from women who've been raped and assaulted at frat parties (and the parents of frat brothers who've died of alcohol poisoning) to kill the organizations for good.