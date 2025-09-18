 'FIU Pisser' Terrorizes Miami University Campus | Miami New Times
Phantom 'FIU Pisser' Terrorizes Westchester Campus

The anonymous TikTok account stresses they're "NOT AFFILIATED WITH FIU" and "JUST LIKE PISSING."
September 18, 2025
Image: A photoshopped "Wanted" poster for @thefiupisser.
The TikTok account @thefiupisser has uploaded several videos of a mystery figure marking their territory at different spots across FIU's Westchester campus. New Times artist conception/Photos by Elvert Barnes via Flickr (wanted poster) and @thefiupisser via TikTok (@thefiupisser social media handle)
Florida colleges and universities have weathered all sorts of challenges in recent years: budget cuts, shady power grabs, and even the occasional Muscovy duck-beating scandal.

But none of that could prepare Florida International University (FIU) for its latest threat: the "FIU Pisser."

The anonymous TikTok account @thefiupisser — whose bio stresses they're "NOT AFFILIATED WITH FIU" and "JUST LIKE PISSING" — has recently uploaded a handful of videos showing a mystery figure prowling FIU's Modesto A. Maidique Campus in Westchester and marking their territory under the cover of darkness on campus fixtures like the bronze panther statue and Pitbull Stadium (yes, the one named after Mr. 305 himself).

"Thought a walk would be nice, had to piss," @thefiupisser captioned a recent video, which shows them dousing an outdoor walkway with their trademark stream.
@thefiupisser does anyone know why my stream is in two??#fiu ♬ original sound - glimby.cc
With nearly 2,000 followers and more than 40,000 likes across just five posts, the TikTok account has quickly built a following. Most of their clips appear to feature the phantom pisser relieving themselves (or at least pretending to) across different corners of campus.

The FIU Pisser is part of a broader TikTok trend that has spawned imitators nationwide (see: the Penn State Pisser and the Syracuse Pisser). One student at Nicholls State University in Louisiana was reportedly arrested after joining the fad.

Closer to home, Florida Atlantic University, the University of Miami, and Miami Dade College have all had their own so-called pissers.

As with any good villain story, there's a hero here, too. 

Enter @fiupisserhunter: another anonymous account that has emerged to play Batman to the pisser's Joker.

In a video recently posted by user @dannyfanumm, a man clad head-to-toe in a hot pink superhero suit and matching cape is shown perched atop a campus roof like a vigilante. Other clips posted by the @fiupisserhunter account show the university's knight in neon armor scanning the campus for the pisser.

"He was just here..." @fiupisserhunter captioned a recent clip showing a random bench on campus.

As with the other campus pissers nationwide, it's unclear whether the FIU Pisser is actually emptying their bladder around campus or, as many have theorized, simply spraying water from a water bottle.

It remains to be seen whether FIU's police department is investigating the liquid menace.

Neither the pisser themselves nor a university spokesperson responded to New Times' requests for comment.
Alex DeLuca is a Miami New Times staff writer who focuses on news, crime, and public safety, education, and cannabis. Prior to joining New Times in June 2020, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel and freelanced for The Appeal. She holds a bachelor's degree from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
