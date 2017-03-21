Frost Science Museum’s Laser Light Show Returns June 2

The laser light shows at the science museum's old location were an integral part of Miami life. Photo Courtesy of the Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Science

For decades, the laser light show at the Frost Science Museum’s Coconut Grove location was a staple of Miami life. Tens of thousands of (not always sober) Miamians spent countless hours staring up at the planetarium’s ceiling and taking a journey across space and time while Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon played.

That show ended in 2015 as the Frost began its move downtown. And now, the circle of life continues. The museum's new location will carry on with the laser show, the museum confirms. The Frost’s public relations manager, Paola Villanueva Ortega, tells New Times that a new laser light show will return on June 2.

So what can you expect in the Frost's new $305 million home next to the Perez Art Museum? The new laser show will be inside a dome that's tilted forward at 23.5 degrees, creating an effect similar to a 3D show. (There's no word yet whether Pink Floyd will be involved in the new incarnation).

“We are really excited about our new and diverse laser programming,” said Dr. Jorge Perez-Gallego, the Frost Science Museum's curator of astronomy and exhibition developer.

The laser show is just one of the eye-popping new amenities in the museum, including a massive shark tank and a 250-seat, 3D planetarium that's one of only 13 in the world with 8K definition.

But the Frost has had a rocky road to finally finishing construction. Last year, construction stopped as Frost administrators had to ask the county — which has already chipped in $165 million in taxpayer money — for a bailout due to cost overruns and slow fundraising. The county eventually agreed, but the museum's entire board of directors were dismissed in the aftermath.

Tickets to the first laser light show will be available on the museum’s website in mid-May, while tickets are already on sale for the May 8 opening night at the Frost.

