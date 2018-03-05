Florida Senate Backs Off Arming Teachers but Wants Guns for School Staff

Florida's Senate is backing off its ludicrous post-Parkland plan of arming schoolteachers, so your child might not end up getting accidentally shot by a math teacher after all. But a librarian, school nurse, or guidance counselor might still unwittingly fire at your children.

During a debate over SB 7026, the state Senate's rushed response to the Stoneman Douglas mass shooting, legislators agreed to strip away the measure's most controversial idea: letting "qualified" teachers apply to become gun-toting "marshals" who teach biology or wood shop while strapped with loaded firearms.

The S enate agreed to seriously revamp that provision today, writing in an amendment that the "marshal" program would be renamed and be open onlu to part-time teachers or school employees. The amendment passed by a unanimous voice vote today.