Esteban Santiago Identified as Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter

NBC News reports that Esteban Santiago is the gunman who fired shots today at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, killing at least five and injuring eight.

In an MSNBC interview, Sen. Bill Nelson identified Santiago as the shooter and said he was carrying a military ID. Broward Sheriff Scott Israel says the gunman was taken into custody without incident:

Nelson said Santiago is 26 years old. Other sources said he was born March 16, 1990. There is no criminal record for anyone of that name in Miami, Broward, or Palm Beach counties. Other sources said he was born March 16, 1990 and born in New Jersey — now living in the Naples area.

Sen. Bill Nelson says no motive yet for the shooter, who he ID'd as Esteban Santiago. Currently in custody. — Andrew Abramson (@AbramsonFL) January 6, 2017

Broward Commissioner Chip LaMarca posted on Facebook that the shooter was a passenger on Canadian flight and had a weapon checked in his bag.

"He claimed his bag and took the gun from baggage and went into the bathroom to load it," LaMarca wrote. "Came out shooting people in baggage claim. There were 13 total shot, 5 dead, 8 transported to hospital ."

During an afternoon press conference, Israel said there is no confirmation of a second shooting. He said some people may have been handcuffed as authorities tried to determine who they were.

The sheriff said the gunman was arrested "almost immediately" by a Broward Sheriff's deputy, and that the motive is unknown. Asked about whether the shooting is a terrorist incident, he said, "It's too early to say either way on that."

Officials with the sheriff's office and FBI are interviewing the gunman, he added.

Authorities received a call about the shooting just before 1 p.m. and responded immediately. The eight wounded victims are being treated at Broward Health Medical Center.

Services at the airport were immediately suspended. Some planes have landed and still have passengers on board, an airport official said. Those planes may depart from the airport without letting the passengers into the airport, he said.

Thousands of flights throughout the region were delayed or diverted. The airport will not reopen until it is confirmed safe, officials said.

