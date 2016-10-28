Dummies Lynched Next to a Trump Sign for Halloween in Kendall (Updated)

EXPAND This photo has circulated online of a two lynched figures outside a house in Kendall. via Facebook

Update: After publication, two people called New Times and said the sign and display were in adjoining yards. Neither would give a name. One of them, who said he hung the display, asserted he was just making it "scary for Halloween," and that it's "not racist, nothing political." He declined to say whom he supports for president. The other, who said the Trump/Pence sign was hers , threatened to sue. "It's not true," she said. Asked what was untrue, she said, "the picture, the whole thing."

There needs to be a hell of a lot of hate in your heart to think lynching people on Halloween is funny. And yet, here we are, Miami. A homeowner in Three Lakes, a small community in suburban Kendall, is celebrating the holiday by lynching two black-looking dummies in his or her yard.

It's also impossible to ignore what's just in front of the display on the same lawn: A "Trump/Pence 2016" sign.

The Three Lakes Property Owners Association, which governs the small community off the Shula Expressway at SW 120th Street, has confirmed to New Times that the photo is authentic.

The two men are faceless, but their skin appears to be dark. They're each wearing traditionally "hip-hop" clothing: One of the dead men has a sports jersey on and a crooked baseball cap, and the other has his pants sagged low.

Black activists have been circulating the photos on Facebook all day and calling for a quick response from the neighborhood.

The community's property manager, Orelys Canas, tells New Times they've contacted the homeowner and asked him or her to remove the installation. Canas confirmed the house was in Three Lakes, but said she could not give the homeowner's name or address.

She says she received a complaint about the decorations today, and the homeowner has not yet responded.

"The association takes it seriously, and everybody’s concerned," she said. "We can only reach out and wait to see if the homeowner responds."

There's ignorance, like dressing up in blackface for Halloween because you're a dumb white kid with no knowledge of the practice's horrible, racist history (though this is still extremely not OK), and then there's this. Staging a mock-lynching in your front yard tells black people they are neither welcome nor safe in their own communities.

Donald Trump and his campaign have repeatedly denied that their dog-whistle politics have enabled white supremacists, racists, or anti-Semites. Trump's supporters — especially the Republican politicians who support him — have found convenient ways to dance around the fact that some portion of Trump's base is, by all indications, motivated by racial hatred.