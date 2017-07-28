Miami Critical Mass Will Make Downtown Traffic Hell Tonight
|
April's Critical Mass brought out more than 1,000 people for a 20-mile ride. From Government Center, cyclists traveled to East Little Havana, through East Hialeah, Liberty City, Wynwood, and back downtown.
Photo by KarliEvans.com
Lace up your sneakers and get to peddling — or at least do your best to avoid downtown or the causeways to the Beach — because tonight Miami's cyclists will be embarking on their monthly 19-mile trek through town. If you're trying to avoid traffic to make a quick escape on the last Friday of the month, pay close attention to the route.
The ride, beginning at 7 pm, will start at the Government Center, traveling through a slew of neighborhoods like Historic Overtown, Wynwood, Little Haiti, Upper East Side and North Bay Village.
Here's a full map of the route:
|
Via The Miami Bike Scene
After the ride, cyclists will meet up for food, drinks and music at Omni Park for a Magic City Bike Party.
Upcoming Events
-
Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks
TicketsSun., Oct. 1, 6:00pm
-
UberTailGate: Hard Rock Stadium Dolphins v Titans
TicketsSun., Oct. 8, 1:00pm
-
Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans
TicketsSun., Oct. 8, 1:00pm
-
Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets
TicketsMon., Oct. 9, 7:30pm
-
Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards
TicketsWed., Oct. 11, 7:30pm
Organizers, as always, remind the crowd to yield to emergency vehicles, refrain from using headphones and stay on the right lane to avoid any accidents.
Traffic is set to slow during this ride, so if you're not looking to delay your Friday night plans in a bumper to bumper, you've been warned.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Miami, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Florida Atlantic University Owls Football vs. Navy Midshipmen Football
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 8:00pm
-
Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TicketsSun., Sep. 10, 1:00pm
-
UberTailGate: Hard Rock Stadium Dolphins v Buccaneers
TicketsSun., Sep. 10, 1:00pm
-
"Friends in Safe Spaces" Comedy Tour
TicketsWed., Aug. 16, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!