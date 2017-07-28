Miami Critical Mass Will Make Downtown Traffic Hell Tonight

April's Critical Mass brought out more than 1,000 people for a 20-mile ride. From Government Center, cyclists traveled to East Little Havana, through East Hialeah, Liberty City, Wynwood, and back downtown. Photo by KarliEvans.com

Lace up your sneakers and get to peddling — or at least do your best to avoid downtown or the causeways to the Beach — because tonight Miami's cyclists will be embarking on their monthly 19-mile trek through town. If you're trying to avoid traffic to make a quick escape on the last Friday of the month, pay close attention to the route.

The ride, beginning at 7 pm, will start at the Government Center, traveling through a slew of neighborhoods like Historic Overtown, Wynwood, Little Haiti, Upper East Side and North Bay Village.

Here's a full map of the route:

EXPAND Via The Miami Bike Scene

After the ride, cyclists will meet up for food, drinks and music at Omni Park for a Magic City Bike Party.

Organizers, as always, remind the crowd to yield to emergency vehicles, refrain from using headphones and stay on the right lane to avoid any accidents.

Traffic is set to slow during this ride, so if you're not looking to delay your Friday night plans in a bumper to bumper, you've been warned.

