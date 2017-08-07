Coral Gables Sues Instagram, Facebook to Uncover Identity of Anti-Gables Critics

The posts began appearing in May. Spotted first on Instagram and later on Facebook, someone set up a handful of social media accounts criticizing the city of Coral Gables for its use of private security guards. In typical Coral Gables fashion, the city was not pleased.

So in late May, deputy city attorney Miriam Ramos fired off two cease-and-desist letters and sent them to Silicon Valley, threatening to fine Facebook and Instagram $500 a day if they didn't remove the posts, which Ramos said infringed on the city's trademarks. Now, the city is suing Mark Zuckerberg's multibillion-dollar businesses in an attempt to get the name, phone number, and address of whoever "cast the city in a false light."

"(Coral Gables) will suffer irreparable harm if it is unable to determine the identity of the entity, person or persons responsible for the misuse of the city emblem and publishing misleading and erroneous, offensive content," the city's complaint says.