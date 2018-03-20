Trump Propaganda Firm Cambridge Analytica Is Messing With Latin America Too

Crafting propaganda programs for political campaigns sure is lucrative. Cambridge Analytica, the British-American "internet messaging" outlet caught on hidden-camera footage this week bragging about blackmailing candidates, bribing people, and coordinating with the Trump campaign, seems to have tendrils snaking all over the world, from the U.K. Brexit campaign all the way to Kenya's last major election in 2017.

And it seems the firm has moved to target Latin America and Spanish-speaking voters too. According to company PR materials that Bloomberg dug up, Cambridge, a firm funded in part by Trump confidant Steve Bannon and Trump-backing billionaire Robert Mercer, last July announced a partnership with Pig.gi, a Spanish-language, Android-only phone app that gives users free internet access and call minutes in exchange for watching advertisements and reading sponsored stories.

According to Cambridge PR materials, the "partnership" seemed designed to target voters in Mexico and Colombia. Cambridge's vice president told Bloomberg last year that the partnership was transparently designed to influence the votes of younger Mexicans. The app reportedly had 200,000 users as of last year.