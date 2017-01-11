Marley Brothers Take the Stage Together for the First Time in More Than Two Decades at Miami's Kaya Fest

Stephen Marley Courtesy photo

Last year, for the first time in more than a decade, the children of reggae's martyred megastar Bob Marley posed together for a GQ magazine photo shoot. Soon they will make their long-awaited collective return to the stage right here in Miami.

For the first time in more than 20 years, Stephen Marley will reunite with brothers Ziggy, Damian, and Ky-Mani onstage at Kaya Fest. The inaugural event will take place Saturday, April 22, at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre in downtown Miami. The festival's sponsors aim to promote education, raise social consciousness, and spread unity throughout South Florida.

Kaya Fest is produced by Bob Marley's son Stephen, an eight-time Grammy Award winner, singer, songwriter, musician, and producer. It will also feature performances by Grammy-winning Jamaican superstar Sean Paul, Jamaican reggae group Inner Circle, and many others artists who have yet to be announced. Guests can purchase presale tickets beginning January 20 at 10 a.m.

According to event organizers, Kaya Fest's overall message is "Education before recreation" in order to educate attendees about the benefits of the cannabis plant and erase the stigma associated with marijuana use. Kaya Fest will also educate concertgoers about the plant's many uses, as well as encourage the responsible use of it, especially now that Florida has legalized medical marijuana.

In addition to featuring the Marley brothers and other musical acts, the fest will also offer booths selling food, crafts, and refreshments.

Saturday, April 22, at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Early-bird tickets go on sale Monday, January 16, for $50 and general admission and VIP on sale Friday, January 20, for $80 to $300 via livenation.com.

