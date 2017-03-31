Kodak Black's Painting Pictures Is Finally Here

Kodak Black finally dropped his debut album. Painting Pictures. Atlantic Records

Florida's most prominent MCs are going all out the final day of March Madness.

This week has been filled with new releases from some of our favorite SoFlo rappers. Eskeerdo pushed his campaign to make everyone, from his haters to his ex-lovers, "bitta" in his new video. Pouya dropped off a banger before leaving on his latest tour. Even seasoned artists like T-Pain and Sean Kingston are back with new music.

Amid all the fresh music, the standout story is the arrival of Kodak Black's highly anticipated and long-overdue debut album, Painting Pictures. Check out what's new in Miami hip-hop below.

1. Eskeerdo, “Bitta” (Video)

Cuban-American rapper Eskeerdo gives his haters more reason to be "bitta." In the official visual for his latest single, the Grammy-winning songwriter dominates PT’s Showclub in Hialeah to throw a huge party that none of his enemies can enter. You can see the angry faces of the naysayers and everyone else who's ever doubted as all the sexy vixens surround Eskeerdo and throw down their tricks on the pole.

2. T-Pain, “Thanx”

Since the beginning of the year, T-Pain has been creeping back into the spotlight. After releasing his collaboration with Zoey Dollaz (“Feel Like I’m Haitian”), the Tallahassee native is back with another single. This time, he puts his sense of gratitude into perspective and wonders why he’s not getting the praise he deserves. “The takeover’s real as fuck,” he raps. “I started this shit... This the thanks I get?” Listen to Pain vent about his thoughts about his finances and more in “Thanx.”

3. Sean Kingston featuring Vybz Kartel, “Chance” (Video)

Yes, Sean Kingston is still doing his thing. Over the past few months, the Miami-born artist has been busy cooking up his new mixtape, Made in Jamaica, which is scheduled to drop in a few weeks, according to Billboard. At the beginning of the year, Kingston released the single “Chance,” featuring Vybz Kartel, who’s serving life in prison. Recently, Kingston hit up the suburb of Gaza in Jamaica, where Vybz grew up, to film the video for “Chance.”

4. Pouya featuring Ghostemane, “1000 Rounds”

Pouya is about to hit the road once again for his Drop Out of School tour with Fat Nick. Before the musicians set out, Pouya linked up with rapper Ghostemane and producer Flexatelli to cook up another wild track, “1000 Rounds.”

5. Kodak Black, Painting Pictures (Album)

Kodak Black’s debut album is finally here. The last couple of years have been a roller coaster for Project Baby. He’s battled legal woes but also marked milestones thanks to singles like “Skrt Skrt” and his latest hit, “Tunnel Vision.” After releasing mixtapes such as Lil B.I.G Pac, Kodak finally dropped his official debut album, Painting Pictures, on Atlantic Records. The LP delivers 18 tracks featuring Future, Young Thug, Jeezy, Bun B, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

