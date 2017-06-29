Jay-Z and Sprint Give Miami Fans a Peek at His New Album, 4:44

Jay-Z Photo by Sayre Berman

Samsung, Nokia, Budweiser, General Motors: What do these things all have in common? They all know Jay-Z loves corporate partnerships.

Back with a new album, a newly stylized stage name, and a new sponsorship with Sprint, Hova is pulling out all the stops to make sure his forthcoming record, 4:44, is on the tips of everyone’s tongues.

As is customary with anticipated releases from artists of Jay-Z’s pedigree, a series of album-listening parties will be held tonight across the nation. But instead of taking the usual tack with such events — exclusivity and high bars of entry — diehard fans will have the opportunity to hear 4:44 in a most unusual venue: their local Sprint store.

In keeping with 4:44’s exclusivity to Tidal users and Sprint customers, select Sprint Stores in American metropolitan hubs such as Atlanta, New York, and, yes, Miami, will extend their hours this evening to give fans an exclusive first listen to the product of Jay-Z’s labors. Locally, the Sprint Store at 1201 Lincoln Rd. in Miami Beach will have the honor of hosting the new record before its release on Tidal and, presumably, on Sprint user’s mobile phones. Those looking to attend can RSVP and learn more details about the event at tidalxsprintexperience.splashthat.com.

The listening party, hosted by DJ E-Feezy, will be Jay-Z’s highest-profile Miami event since his coheadlining concert with wife Beyoncé at Sun Life Stadium for 2014’s On the Run Tour. Hova long ago transcended the label of recording artist in favor of full-blown cultural influencer, and 4:44 marks his return to music following 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail.

Even with all of the anticipation surrounding 4:44, many of its finer points remain a mystery. Besides minimalistic black-and-white visual teasers featuring Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover, along with the fact that Jay-Z collaborator No I.D. executive-produced the record, little has been shared about the album. The most prominent snippet heard thus far, “Adnis,” offers a more introspective Jay-Z, possibly signaling a turn away from the indulgence and materialism that defined Magna Carta Holy Grail.

For those who can’t wait until tomorrow to hear what J-Hova has been up to, it would seem the answers can be found only in a Sprint store near you. What a time to be alive.

Jay-Z’s 4:44 Album-Release Party

Hosted by DJ E-Feezy. 10 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Sprint Store, 1201 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. RSVP at tidalxsprintexperience.splashthat.com.

