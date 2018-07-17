Beach Day Plays Its First Local Show in Two Years

A lot has happened in the last two years. In 2016 Barack Obama was president, fake news was an oxymoron, and South Florida rock n' rollers Beach Day played their most recent hometown show. "I moved to Detroit," explains singer/guitarist Kimmy Drake. For someone who grew up in Kendall and named her band Beach Day, a move to the frozen tundra of Michigan wasn't exactly expected. "I love it," she says. "The winter wonderland thing is still new to me. Plus the music scene is great. It's based on Motown and garage rock, which is exactly in the middle of where I should be."

Drake started Beach Day in 2011 with drummer Skyler Black. In 2013, they recorded Trip Trap Attack and in 2014, Native Echoes. After adding bassist Connor Lawhorne, Beach Day toured and gigged quite a bit, but it has been crickets for the last couple years. That will change on July 27, when they play Las Rosas to celebrate the release of a new 7" vinyl. Beach Day's contribution to the split record is called "Run Away with You." "It's a classic Beach Day track," Drake says. "It's fun with melancholy lyrics and cool instrumentation." For now, if you want to hear the song, you either have to come to the show to hear the live version or buy the record. "It's only available on the record. You can't find it anywhere digital. It's a vinyl exclusive which is something we figured we should do for once."