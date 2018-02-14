After Drake Sampled Timmy Thomas' Song on "Hotline Bling," the Soul Singer Is on a Mission to Meet the Rapper

Miami soul singer Timmy Thomas remembers the first time he heard his Vietnam-era peace plea "Why Can't We Live Together" on the radio. "I stopped on the side of the street just to listen to it," he recalls.

That was 1972. Forty-three years later came "Hotline Bling" by Drake. First, Thomas' nephew called to tell him to listen to the song. Next, his daughter telephoned. That's when he searched online and heard that the recording he had made more than four decades earlier as a one-man band, one that wound up topping the Billboard R&B charts and making the Top 20 on the U.K. charts, had become the backbeat on Drake's confessional about a girl who replaced late-night phone calls with late-night outings.

Typically, stories that begin like this one continue with lawsuit proceedings. But that's not the case with Thomas, who was thrilled to hear the distinctive beat of "Why Can't We Live Together" on Drake's song. He's so thrilled, in fact, he's on a mission to meet the Canadian rapper to thank him.