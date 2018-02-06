Drake Filmed His "God's Plan" Music Video at Miami Senior High Yesterday

Being in high school sucks. You're nervous all the time, you get sweaty when Bobby from math class makes eye contact with you in the hallway, and sometimes you get shoved inside a gym locker.

But hey: If you attend Miami Senior High School, at least Drake sometimes shows up out of the blue to make a random Monday the most lit day in your young life. The 6 God has the number one song in America — a one-off single called "God's Plan" that's topped the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to an astronomical number of plays on streaming services such as Spotify. Number one singles call for number one videos, and Drizzy apparently flew to Miami to make a few hundred high-school kids lose their absolute marbles for a few hours.