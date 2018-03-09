In continued observance of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, this weekend is all about celebrating the power and strength of women. An exhibition of art inspired by Maya Angelou, a meet-and-greet with gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman, and a Femme Saturdays discussion at the Miami Workers Center are opportunities to laud past and present achievements while acknowledging the struggles that remain in the battle for equality.

A concert by Spoon and long running institutions Calle Ocho and the Miami Film Festival round out an eventful weekend. Here's a look at the best things to do in Miami this weekend.

EXPAND Miami Film Festival Photo courtesy of MDC's Miami Film Festival via Flickr

Friday

Over the past 35 years, the Miami Film Festival has become one of the most highly anticipated cultural events in South Florida. The festival brings directors, actors, and luminaries to theaters around the city for screenings and panels that offer enlightening glimpses behind the making of films and documentaries that often go on to experience wide acclaim and recognition. A massive lineup of 148 films will screen at this year's festival, including Tully, directed by Thank You for Smoking's Jason Reitman, and Godard Mon Amour (Le Redoubtable), the followup to Michel Hazanavicius' Best Picture-winning film The Artist. Friday, March 9, through Sunday, March 18, at various Miami venues; 305-237-FILM; miamifilmfestival.com. Tickets cost $10 to $13 for single screenings and $30 to $250 for special events.

The city of Hialeah hosts "And Still I Rise: A Collective Art Exhibition Inspired by Maya Angelou" in celebration of Women's History Month. The exhibition is not solely comprised of art made by women, but rather it showcases art created about women. Moderators have previewed some of the pieces online before the exhibit opens, and the paintings are awe-inspiring. Enjoy wine and cafecito while you peruse the art. 7 p.m. Friday, at the Milander Center for Arts and Entertainment, 4800 Palm Ave., Hialeah; 305-827-0681; milandercenter.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Activists at last year's Florida March for Black Women, organized by the Miami Workers Center. Photo by Maria Esquinca

Saturday

The folks at the Miami Workers Center have been doing the hard work of advocating for Miami's most vulnerable communities for years. Whether you've been in the fight right alongside them or have only recently awakened to the perils of the less privileged, Femme Saturdays are a great place to start if you're looking to listen and learn. This Saturday's conversation with Paula Muñoz of the Florida Immigrant Coalition will pertain to anti-blackness in the Latinx community. 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Miami Workers Center, 745 NW 54th St., Miami; 305-759-8717; theworkerscenter.org. Admission is free.

Who run the world? Bring along the entire family to PAMM as the museum celebrates the accomplishments of women artists at this month's edition of Free Second Saturdays. Guests are invited to sculpt their own masterpiece and enjoy a performance by Miami's own Girl Power Choir. Bring a book to donate to the Taylor Moxley library, which repurposes and converts shipping containers into libraries for children. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Veuve Clicquot Carnaval Courtesy of Veuve Clicquot

Get bubbly when Veuve Clicquot brings the spirit, music, dancing, and vibrant atmosphere of Carnaval to Museum Park at a star-studded party overlooking Biscayne Bay. The event, now in its fourth year, features salsa dancers, a drumline, live music, and a DJ set by May Kwok. Past guests have included Adriana Lima, Solange Knowles, and Prince Royce, so you never know who might make a surprise appearance. Champagne and rosé will be available for purchase, and tickets include a guest pass to PAMM. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Museum Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; vccarnaval.com. General admission is $45. Access to the Rosé Garden is $350.

Make celebrating women artists an all-day thing by heading straight to the opening of the photography exhibit "Invisible Woman" in Doral right after PAMM's event. The exhibit is curated by art historian and former Frost Art Museum director Carol Damian. It displays the work of ten women photographers and is an official International Women's Day event. 4 p.m. Saturday, at Concrete Space Art Gallery, 3400 NW 78th Ave., Miami; 305-219-0811; concretespace.net. Admission is free.

EXPAND Spoon Courtesy photo

Sunday

Following on the heels of last Sunday's long-awaited performance by Fleet Foxes at the Fillmore Miami Beach, indie alt-rockers Spoon finally head down to South Florida for a show at Revolution Live. The Aughts icons are on tour in support of their latest acclaimed album Hot Thoughts. For a band whose discography includes iPod era classics Girls Can Tell, Gimme Fiction, and Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga, critical acclaim has become a way of life, and with a discography of that caliber, every song is sure to be a memorable performance. 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $28.50 via Ticketmaster.com.

Every year, a million people park about a mile away from Miami's Eighth Street and walk in the blazing sun to a massive street festival to celebrate all things Latinx at the Calle Ocho Festival. There'll be live music and DJs playing jams from around the Caribbean and South and Central America. The food will reflect every Latin American nation, from Cuba to Honduras. Calle Ocho is also a fundraiser for Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, something you might have forgotten in past years as you bachata'ed over to that arepa cart. It's 20 blocks of international fun in your backyard. Lace up your dancing sneakers, wrap your flag of origin around you, and salsa away. 10 a.m. Sunday, between Fourth and 27th Avenues on SW Eighth Street, Miami; carnavalmiami.com. Admission is free.

Gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman Photo courtesy of Aerie

Aly Reisman was already an idol to many after she became a gold medal winning gymnast at the 2012 Olympics and again at the 2016 Summer Games. But her heroics went beyond the balance beam when she became one out of a tragically long list of young women who came forward to name doctor Larry Nassar as a serial sexual abuser in court, where she also read a powerful impact statement about her experience as a survivor. On Sunday, she'll participate in a meet-and-greet with customers at Aerie's Lincoln Road Flagship store, where she'll discuss her involvement with the #AerieREAL Role Model campaign, a product collaboration including swimwear, intimates, and active wear. Proceeds of specific items will benefit advocacy organizations like Darkness to Light, NEDA, I Am That Girl, and the Innocence Project. 1 p.m. Sunday, at Airie Flagship, 900 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; aerie.com. Admission is free.



Sunday brunch is not just for bipeds anymore. Doral is bringing the most chill meal of the week to canines at the Downtown Doral Puppy Brunch. Your dog will be your best date when you present him or her with treats and food from Le Chien Gourmet. If you don't yet have a puppy pal, you can adopt one onsite. There will also be opportunities to get your pet groomed, and you can pose together in a photo booth. Oh, and humans can eat too. There will be food from the Salty Donut, Threefold Cafe, and Pinch Kitchen, as well as cocktails and mimosas. Live Latin funk acts Xperimento and Cortadito will provide the soundtrack to this perfect day for pups and their best friends. 11 a.m. Sunday, in Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd St., Doral; downtowndoral.com. Admission is free.