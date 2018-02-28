Miami Film Festival 2018: The Best Events This Year

Happy birthday to Miami Film Festival — it's finally fully legal. In its 35th year, the fest will show 148 films on movie screens around Miami, as well as host parties, dinners, panel discussions, and other celebrations of cinema in South Florida. Even the most devoted moviegoer couldn't see and do it all. But if you're looking for a place to start, check out New Times' best bets.

Opening Night: Tully. When Jason Reitman's first film, 2005's Thank You for Smoking, premiered at Miami Film Festival, audiences hoped he would continue delivering great work. In the years since, he hasn't disappointed, especially when paired with screenwriter Diablo Cody. As we saw in Juno and Young Adult, the two are a match made in heaven, and Tully is no exception. Reitman's latest centers on Marlo, an overwhelmed mother played by Charlize Theron (who also starred in Young Adult). When Marlo's brother gifts her a nanny for her baby, the titular character, played by Mackenzie Davis, changes everything about Marlo's life.

Miami Film Festival opens March 9 with a screening of Tully, which Reitman himself will attend. Audiences can choose to simply watch the film, enjoy an opening-night party in the Design District's Jungle Plaza, or dig into a post-show feast at East, Miami. — Juan Barquin