The Cure and Vanilla Fudge Drummers Visit Radio-Active Records for Book Signings

Radio-Active Records will host Lol Tolhurst and Carmine Appice in the coming weeks. Photo by Ian Witlen

The Cure gave its fans a reason to wear black in June last year when the English rock band made a tour stop in Miami.

Now the group’s founding drummer, Laurence "Lol" Tolhurst, is giving fans a reason to read.

This Friday, February 24, Tolhurst will wrap up his book tour promoting his new memoir, Cured: The Tale of Two Imaginary Boys, at Fort Lauderdale’s Radio-Active Records.

“I reached out to his manager and told him: ‘Look, if there’s a place to do this, we’re definitely one of them,’” Radio-Active co-owner Mikey Ramirez says. “He said, ‘Perfect. This is the best place to end.’”

But Tolhurst isn’t the only drummer who switched his sticks for a pen and will stop at Radio-Active to say hello. Two weeks later, Carmine Appice — drummer for Jeff Beck, Ozzy Osbourne, Rod Stewart, and others — will be at the record shop for his own book signing.

Appice will be there to promote his memoir, Stick It!: My Life of Sex, Drums & Rock 'n' Roll.

“Holy shit! You guys rock!” one Facebook user commented on the Appice event page. “I WILL be there. This man is a LEGEND.”

The classic-rock percussionist has received lifetime achievement awards from Modern Drummer Magazine and Sabian Cymbals. He’s also been credited on projects with Pat Travers, Ted Nugent, Vanilla Fudge, and countless others.

Appice is currently touring with Vanilla Fudge. The group will kick off a cruise in Fort Lauderdale later that week.

So far, about 30 people have RSVP'ed for Appice’s signing, and about 100 plan to attend Tolhurst’s, according to Facebook.

Previously, Radio-Active has hosted other book-tour signings and artist meet-and-greets, such as a book signing for the Doors’ John Densmore and a pizza party with Andrew W.K.

“At the majority of these events, I usually see people I’ve never seen before — and I’ve seen pretty much almost everyone that’s come in here,” Ramirez says. “These events bring new people into the shop, but at the same time, it’s not all about commerce at that point. Obviously, you’re a business, but you’re also offering an experience to people who won’t forget it.”

At each signing, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase the book, get it signed, take a photo with the artist, and have an additional piece of memorabilia signed, whether they bring it from home or buy it at the shop.

Radio-Active will have albums by the Cure available for purchase. “The good thing with Tolhurst is he’s on what I think is every great Cure record,” Ramirez says. “It’s all the important ones, so you’ll be good to go.” Tolhurst drummed on albums such as Three Imaginary Boys, Seventeen Seconds, Faith, and Pornography.

After the book signing, Tolhurst will head to Wynwood to host a ticketed Q&A session at Shirley’s Theater, inside Gramps, followed by a free DJ set on the patio.

Neither artist will leave until every person in line has received an autograph.

Lol Tolhurst Book and Record Signing

6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 24, at Radio-Active Records, 845 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free.

Lol Tolhurst Q&A and DJ session

Doors at 10:30 p.m., show from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, February 24, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $50 and include a signed book and one beverage. The Q&A will be followed by a DJ session on the patio from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Carmine Appice Book and Record Signing

7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Radio-Active Records, 845 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free.

