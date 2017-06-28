The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday: Irie Weekend Courtesy of Irie Weekend

Thursday, June 29

If you grew up in a Cuban family, birthdays and Noche Buena always involved the maturer relatives retreating to lawn chairs and breaking out the dominoes. Whether or not the game makes any sense to you, the clacking of tiles and bursts of argument are nostalgic and, probably unbeknownst to many of us, rich in history and cultural significance. "Spots, Dots, Pips, Tiles" is an exploration of these themes by artists from all over the United States and Latin America. The exhibition's opening reception includes a talk with artists and cocurators, plus music from PAMM's resident DJ Phaxas. 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Admission costs $16.

DJ Irie has fingers in the most Miami of pies. He spins at Heat games, on Carnival cruises, and in various clubs. He also happens to have 12 years of fundraising for his foundation under his belt via his Irie Weekend. This year, the star-studded event has been extended to four days for Kevin Hart's birthday party at the River Yacht Club Sunday. But the pregame for that bash includes performances by Lil Yachty at LIV Friday, O.T. Genasis and T.I. at an Eden Roc pool party Saturday, plus a post-pool-party appearance by Future at E11even. 10 a.m. Thursday through Sunday at various locations; irieweekend.com. Tickets vary from $25 to $100 per event.

Of all the tales of young men growing up in the hood, Juice stands out not only as Tupac Shakur's acting debut but also as the directorial debut of Ernest Dickerson, who previously worked as Spike Lee's cinematographer and later won awards for his episodes of The Wire. For the 25th anniversary of Juice, O Cinema Wynwood has set up a screening, followed by a Q&A with Dickerson via Skype. Show up to watch the late Shakur spiral into violence while a young Omar Epps defends his honor, and for the Samuel L. Jackson and Queen Latifah cameos. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-571-9970; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $12.

Did you miss Radiohead's stunning concert at the AAA in March? Well, Thom Yorke and crew likely won't be back to Miami for a while, but a few Radiohead-obsessed local bands want to offer you the next best option. When Drawing Bored's Ralph Arana heard about the album OK Computer's landmark anniversary and its special-edition June re-release, he put out an open call on Facebook for bands interested in collaborating for a tribute night. Members of Snowmoon, Dama Vicke, and Off Orbit signed on, and An Interstellar Burst: A Tribute to Radiohead's OK Computer was born. They're taking over 1306 to do Thom Yorke proud. 9 p.m. Thursday at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com. Admission costs $5 at the door.

Despite Miami's particular vulnerability to rising seas, environmental issues are often ignored by the Sunshine State. Perhaps the best example of this is Gov. Rick Scott's alleged banning of the term climate change in discussions within and among several government agencies. This seemingly small act of censorship inspired the play Firemen Are Rarely Necessary, the tale of an environmental journalist investigating toxic waste eroding Florida's limestone bedrock. But how do we talk about government conspiracy and corporate interests when the words have been banned by the same people we're trying to talk about? 8 p.m. Thursday at the Sandbox at Miami Theater Center, 9816 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; 305-751-9550; mtcmiami.org. Tickets cost $30.

The schedule for the Impact 17 Conference reads like the wet dream of every aspiring club promoter/producer/Instagram-model-turned-reality-TV-star with ADHD. The tightly packed evening will include six panels with titles like "Creating a Wave in Music" and "State of Entrepreneurship," a fashion show, a dozen performances, and the opportunity for one-on-one sessions with YesJulz and Tonio Skits. The longest segment lasts about 40 minutes, not including DJ Khaled's grand finale (that's one hour). So strap in, kids: Here's your crash course in all things showbiz. 1 p.m. Thursday at the Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; impactmia17.com. Tickets cost $35 to $245.

Blending the harmonies of groups like Mountain Man with Ana Tijoux-style rapping and guitar stylings ranging from Latin folk to reggae to funk rock, Fémina is an Argentine trio that isn't afraid to do its own thing. Their first show in Miami will also kick off their latest U.S. tour. Get there early to grab a drink and situate yourself near the action for local opening acts, but you'll truly be in for a treat when these multitalented singers, poets, and musicians take the stage. 7 p.m. Thursday at Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119; basementmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP at eventbrite.com.

Friday, June 30

Don't suffer through another random open mike ever again. Instead, head to SpeakFridays' semimonthly events to see a mix of curated acts and spotlight hopefuls in disciplines ranging from music to comedy to poetry and beyond. This month's show is themed "Elevate" and will include appearances by comedian Esther Ku, poet and musician Aja Monet, and bands Pazmal and E.L.E.M.E.N.T.S. Show up early with your talents to sign up for the open mike and snag a seat in the intimate Light Box theater. 8 p.m. Friday at Miami Light Box, 404 NW 26th St., Miami; 786-252-1424; facebook.com/speakmiami. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

