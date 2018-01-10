The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Well, who really did frame Roger Rabbit? If you don't know or simply want to experience the classic flick, head to Wynwood this week. To honor the 30th anniversary of director Robert Zemeckis' classic Who Framed Roger Rabbit? O Cinema will host a special screening for one night only. The fun begins at 8 p.m. with retro games and vintage trading cards for sale from 80sCards.com. The movie starts at 9 sharp. 9 p.m. Thursday at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Wynwood; o-cinema.org. General admission costs $12.

Fun fact: The Miami Book Fair is a year-round affair. That means cool literary people are always coming through our neck of the woods. The latest writer extraordinaire to hit Miami is the Atlantic national correspondent Ta-Nehisi Coates. He'll be in conversation with WLRN reporter Nadege Green for an evening that will touch on President Barack Obama's eight years in the Oval Office as well as the ideas and voices that emerged from his tenure. 7 p.m. Thursday at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; miamibookfair.com. Admission costs $30, which includes a copy of Coates' book We Were Eight Years in Power.

If you've been slacking on your New Year's fitness resolutions, perhaps it's time for some motivation. Wodapalooza, the four-day fitness extravaganza for competitive athletes and spectators alike, kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday at Bayfront Park. With more than 1,500 athletes representing 30 countries participating in every fitness competition imaginable, you'll certainly leave inspired. Thursday through Sunday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; thewodapalooza.com. Tickets start at $50.

Friday: Art Deco Weekend. Courtesy of Art Deco Weekend

Friday

Your artsy-fartsy heart will soon be overjoyed. The Miami Design Preservation League's Art Deco Weekend is back with more than 85 free events over three days. From a classic car show to a dog show to an art deco dance, there is something for the entire family. And as icing on the cake, nearly all of the events come with a beautiful beachside view. Friday through Sunday on Ocean Drive between Sixth and 13th Streets, Miami Beach; artdecoweekend.com. Admission to most events is free.

It's never a bad time to geek out, and the Paradise City Comic Con is no exception. Running Friday through Sunday at the Miami Airport Convention Center, the show boasts cosplay contests galore, videogaming, unique parties, and other fun. This year's celeb guests include Pilou Asbaek of Game of Thrones, comedian Andy Dick, and WWE legend Mick Foley. Friday through Sunday at Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; paradisecitycomiccon.com. Admission costs $20 for Friday, $40 for Saturday, and $30 for Sunday; multiday passes are also available.

An adventure outside of reality would be a nice retreat from all the crap happening in the world. The Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival is set to take you on a magical, four-day journey. The festival will screen a number of microdocs, shorts, and full-length-films, including family-friendly options. For those in the industry, workshops will show you how to make dough in the biz and how to fine-tune your craft. Friday through Monday at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; miscifi.com. Festival passes start at $45.

Miami City Ballet's Program Two might end up being number one in your heart. Beginning Friday, the company will host three performances at the Arsht Center. The program includes Jerome Robbins' choreography of "The Cage," "Circus Polka," "West Side Story Suite," and others. For those who can't make the Arsht Center performances, MCB will hit the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale at the end of the month and then the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach at the beginning of February. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; miamicityballet.org. Tickets start at $25.

Friday: Paradise City Comic Con. Courtesy of Paradise City Comic Con

Saturday

It's a landmark year for one spectacle of a producer. Lee "Scratch" Perry is now in his 80th year on God's green Earth and is honoring the 40th anniversary of his iconic album, Super Ape. As part of the celebration, Perry will be joined by dub-masters Subatomic Sound System and DJ Kiva for an intimate show at the Ground. If you've ever been into Marley, the Heptones, or a number of other reggae icons, you should be there. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; ticketfly.com. Tickets cost $25 to $35.

Here we are in 2018, and there are still plenty of problems with our society. In an effort to spotlight injustices and equip locals with knowledge and the tools for action, the Miami Workers Center will host Femme Saturdays, a gathering that seeks to answer "How We Get Free." Organized by Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward's Tiffany Burks, the event will highlight black feminism with a focus on the Combahee River Collective — a group that made major waves beginning in the 1960s. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Miami Workers Center, 745 NW 54th St., Miami; facebook.com /miamiworkerscenter. Admission is free.

Contrary to what Christmas songs may tell you, January is actually the most wonderful time of the year in South Florida. It's stone crab season. Honoring the peak of the season is the seventh-annual Stone Crab & Seafood Festival. Find a feast of flavors from Lauderdale faves such as Southport Raw Bar, Grille 401, the DownTowner, Shuck-N-Dive, and others. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; goriverwalk.com. Admission is free; food starts at $5 per dish.

It's time to get your ha-has for the fourth year in a row. The Miami Festival of Laughs returns to the James L. Knight Center, presenting performers such as Mike Epps of Next Friday and The Hangover, Sommore from Soul Plane and Dirty Laundry, Tommy Davidson from In Living Color, Tony Rock, among other big-name comedians. 8 p.m. Saturday at James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; jlkc.com. Tickets start at $52.

Some events stand the test of time. The Beaux Arts Festival, for instance, has been going strong since 1952, when it was called the Clothesline Sale. A product of UM's Lowe Art Museum, it has given young artists face time with buyers for 66 years. It currently includes a juried exhibition, student showcase, Beaux Arts Ball, the children's art celebration Hands On!, and a pavilion for little ones. This weekend-long fest is a laid-back way to introduce your kids and yourself to the less ostentatious arts community in South Florida. 7 a.m. Saturday at 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; beauxartsmiami.org. Admission is free.

Loved The Shape of Water? Need a new sci-fi fix? Hit up the Coral Gables Art Cinema's after-hours screening of the 1973 animated classic Fantastic Planet. Not only is it still totally cool-looking 45 years later, but also the theater will augment the engrossing visuals with a live score by Mystvries from Bribery Corporation. The flick takes on the horrors of the Holocaust and dictatorship of World War II, so it's still politically relevant. The event will kick off with a screening of a contemporary short film and is part of the 21st-annual Miami Jewish Film Festival, running January 11 through 25. You get free popcorn with admission, so that $8 will go far and take you to wild and wondrous places. 11:15 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Admission costs $8.



Tom Petty broke hearts around the world when he passed away unexpectedly last year. So you'll probably want to bring tissues to America's definitive tribute show, headlined by the Petty Hearts. The Florida-based cover band will deliver spot-on renditions of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' tunes. You'll never be able to see Petty live again, but this crew is a quality stand-in for what the world lost in 2017. Don't back down — get running down to this dreamy show before it's time to move on. 8 p.m. Saturday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $21.90.

Whether you're a fan of the real football (AKA soccer) or just someone who loves to watch dudes with strong legs run around, you're in luck. The largest annual celebration of international soccer in the state, the Florida Cup, is coming to town. You can catch plenty of high-profile teams play this month in South Florida, Orlando, and St. Pete. But this Sunday is a big game: Barcelona SC versus Legia Warsaw. If you can't make it to the stadium, the Florida Cup will be broadcast worldwide on ESPN stations. 3 p.m. Sunday at Central Broward Regional Park & Stadium, 3700 NW 11th Pl., Lauderhill; floridacup.com. Tickets start at $33.

Films made in Miami offer a cultural perspective that other cities cannot. Married Men, for instance, shows the intersecting lives of married Haitian-American couples. Subtitled in Kreyol, the film features actors and musicians such as Flav from the band Gabel, Richie from the band Klass, Haitian Fresh, and Graphy Jules. The premiere will be hosted by Ton-Ton Bicha and Kako and feature live performances by some of the actors. The ticket price includes wine and popcorn. Get out to see this sexy, dramatic slice of the Magic City before anyone else. 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami; marriedmenthemovie.com. Admission costs $50.

Saturday: Beaux Arts Festival. Courtesy of Beaux Art Festival

Sunday

Known as the world's largest paint party, Life in Color is bringing a messy but bright rave to Mana Wynwood. The space is perfect for a giant audience of EDM lovers who just want to be painted neon. They'll glow in the dark to the sounds of Zedd, 21 Savage, Snails, Blackbear, K?D, Lil Pump, Parker, and Quix presented by Disco Donnie. This party has been pumping since 2007 and never fails to impress with aerialists, art installations, and vendors. You'll have a fun, colorful night that will be stained in your brain forever. 4 p.m. Saturday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; licmiami.com. Admission starts at $84.99.

Get this: Gables Chili Fest is a nonprofit endeavor. A bunch of civic, community, and religious organizations join forces to make food to support U.S. veterans at this event each year. The Chili Fest will take place alongside a caja china cooking competition — you know, the box Latinos use to roast whole pigs on Noche Buena. Organizers invite attendees to bring their own chili con carne recipes for tasting to the sounds of live music from a variety of acts. It'll be an excellent reason to eat home-cooked comfort food for a great cause. 11 a.m. Sunday at 270 Catalonia Ave., Coral Gables; facebook.com/cgchilifest. Admission is free to $20.

Monday

Electronic performer Matador has his own label, Rukus. The Dublin-based DJ was raised on Motown and is actually a trained chef who had a promising career in Michelin-starred restaurants. Luckily for fans, the supertalent chose music as his specialty. He'll perform Monday at Heart at an event presented by Humans Alike x From the South, alongside NuVega and Cortes. So get ready to start your week with full-on techno. Warn your boss — you might be coming in late Tuesday. 2 p.m. Monday at Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; ticket.heartnightclub.com. Tickets start at $10.

Wednesday

Miami isn't the only city in South Florida dedicated to elevating the arts. Art Palm Beach has aimed to bring a world-class fair to the northern end of the tri-county area for the past 21 years. This edition runs from January 18 through 21, but Wednesday is the preview night for those in the know. Expect art fans, critics, and regular onlookers ready to ogle works by contemporary and emerging artists. Be sure to check out the works at the Sinora Fine Art booth, where the Hallandale gallery will display thoughtful and beautiful paintings. Noon Wednesday at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; nextlevelfairs.com/artpalmbeach. Tickets cost $8 to $20.