21 Savage Is the Most Threatening Man in Rap

If there was any form of hip-hop that dominated 2017, it was emo rap. In the past year, a small but notable group of rappers influenced not only by Tupac and Biggie but also by Paramore and My Chemical Romance, fusing trap beats with rock guitars and depressive lyrics, has emerged to great acclaim. It's given us enormous hits and cult figures such as the late Lil Peep, Lil Aaron, and, yes, XXXTentacion. It’s also given us unlikely yet still massive hits: Who could forget the complete domination of Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3," a Spotify smash with the utterly dispiriting chorus "Push me to the edge/All my friends are dead"?

Given the growth of emo rap, it’s worth wondering: Does goth rap exist as well? For that, we need only to look to one artist: 21 Savage. You might have recently heard him counting his millions on the single "Bank Account."

In many ways, 21 is the antithesis of his contemporaries. He eschews the glamorous image and verbal acrobatics of someone like Young Thug in favor of a straightforward, hard-edged gangsta vibe. He raps in a clear, deep monotone so cold and devoid of emotion you aren’t surprised to learn that one of his songs is called "No Heart" and that it contains lines such as "They say crack kills/Nigga, my crack sells," delivered matter-of-factly, without embellishment. Asked about the cross-shaped tattoo on his forehead, he corrected the interviewer — "Issa knife" — and when the response went viral, he named his album after the reply: Issa Album.