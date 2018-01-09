The Best Things to Do During Art Deco Weekend

The Miami Design Preservation League's 41st-annual Art Deco Weekend returns to South Beach this Friday. The free three-day, open-air festival draws thousands of people to Ocean Drive for a jam-packed weekend of events ranging from live music and shows to guided tours. The sheer number of events can be overwhelming, so let us guide you to some of the best happenings during the fest.

Here are the ten best things to do during Art Deco Weekend.

1. Bark Deco Dog Show. Just when you thought you had to wait until Halloween to see cute dogs prancing in costumes, Art Deco Weekend comes to town. The third-annual Bark Deco Dog Show will celebrate Miami's four-legged pals with a full-on dog show, bestowing awards such as Waggiest Tail Dog, Best Look-Alike, Best Rescue, Best Brace (pair of dogs), Most Original Costume, Most “So Miami,” Most Adorable, and Blue Buffalo Best in Show — the People’s Choice. Think your pooch has what it takes to win some special treats? Register here. If you’re looking to adopt a furry friend, Miami-Dade Animal Services’ HOPE Express will be onsite. 1 p.m. Sunday, January 14, at the Art Deco Welcome Center, 1001 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305- 672-2014; artdecoweekend.com. Admission is free.

Classic and antique automobile aficionados, this one is for you Photo by Justin Namon

2. Classic Car Show. Get ready for a weekend of crouching car selfies with some seriously cool whips dating from the early 1900s to 1991. This Saturday and Sunday, lovers of classic and antique vehicles will flock to Ocean Drive to feast their eyes on some truly stunning wheels, including cars, trucks, and motorcycles. You can look, but you better not touch. Want Miami to drool over your set of wheels? Click here to register your classic car for the show. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 14, at Fifth Street and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; 305-338-6697; aacasouthflorida.club. Admission is free.

Head to Ocean Drive for the Antique and Design Promenade. Photo by Bill Cooke

3. The Antique and Design Promenade. Sate your antique appetite on Ocean Drive between 10th and 11th Streets, where you'll discover art, jewelry, vintage fashion, midcentury items, the Speakeasy Bar & Lounge, and other finds. You’ll go home with a haul larger than expected, but, hey, maybe you can charge admission to the new museum in your living room. Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, January 12, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, January 13, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 14, on Ocean Drive between 10th and 11th Streets, Miami Beach; artdecoweekend.com. Admission is free.

Check out the neon lights. Photo by George Martinez

4. Deco Nights & Neon Lights Tour. No matter how many times you've visited the South Beach, seeing those mesmerizing neon lights never gets old. Stroll through South Beach and take in the glamorous neon that illuminates Miami Beach's Art Deco Historic District on a 90-minute walking tour. On the Deco Nights & Neon Lights Tour, you'll learn about neon lighting and the various styles of architecture for which the city is known. (Get familiar with New Times' ten best Art Deco Buildings in Miami, because one of these spots might be a stop on the tour.) This is just one of several tours happening during Art Deco Weekend, so be sure to check them all out on the website. 5 p.m. Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 14, in the tent in front of the Art Deco Welcome Center, 1001 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305- 672-2014; artdecoweekend.com. Tickets cost $25 plus fees via eventbrite.com.

Learn about art deco at the Wolfsonian–FIU. Courtesy of the Wolfsonian-FIU

5. All About Art Deco. Sure, you're in one of the most important art deco centers in the world, but do you really know about art deco? Join author David Leddick this Saturday for All About Art Deco, and learn its history, origin, and more at the Wolfsonian-FIU. For a full schedule of Art Deco Weekend lectures, visit the festival's Facebook events page. 11 a.m. Saturday, January 13, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Tickets are free via eventbrite.com.

Make your way to Lummus Park. Photo by Alexander Oliva

6. The Second-Annual Jazz Age at Art Deco VIP. The party is back and hitting the sands of Lummus Park for a weekend of Prohibition-era fun. Dress in your best 1920s looks, head to Ocean Drive, and dance to live jazz by Michael Arenella and His Dreamland Orchestra, Elliot Sneider, Edison Farrow’s Cabaret, the Troy Anderson Quartet, and Django Blue. The party starts Friday with an opening-night soiree that includes cocktails, culinary bites, and unlimited two-day access to the VIP lounge. Check out the schedule of events here. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, January 12, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, January 13, and noon to 8 p.m., Sunday, January 14, at Lummus Park, 11th Street and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; artdecoweekend.com. Tickets cost $55 plus fees via eventbrite.com.

Stylin' and profilin'. Photo by Alexander Oliva

7. Retro Fashion Show. You don't have to wait till Miami Fashion Week to catch a fabulous runway show. Vintage pieces, retro reproductions, and art deco-inspired looks will hit the catwalk for Art Deco Weekend’s haute couture event. The retro fashion show, hosted by Channel 10 News' Janine Stanwood, will feature designers Nadiya Shulhan, Gia Perrotti, Luis Aponte, Blue Velvet Vintage, and the House of Recollection. 2 p.m. Saturday, January 13, at the Art Deco Welcome Center, 1001 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305- 672-2014; artdecoweekend.com. Admission is free.

8. Catch a Movie. Art Deco Weekend is the gift that keeps on giving. The Miami Design Preservation League will screen classic and contemporary films, including Midnight in Paris, Metropolis, and It Happened One Night, in honor of the fest. A free pre-Art Deco Weekend screening of Woody Allen's Midnight in Paris in SoundScape Park will take place this Wednesday at 8 p.m. If you're looking to watch the classics, catch a one-night-only showing of the 1927 sci-fi flick Metropolis at O Cinema Miami Beach this Friday at 11 p.m. Grab a blanket and snuggle up in SoundScape Park while you watch the 1934 romantic comedy It Happened One Night this Sunday at 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 10; Friday, January 12; and Sunday, January 14. Movie locations, times, and prices vary by location. Film schedule at artdecoweekend.com.

9. Art Deco Weekend at the Betsy. Have you caught a glimpse of the Orb at the Betsy yet? The giant white ball is suspended four stories in the air and connects the Betsy's two historic wings at 14th Place between Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue. Head to the famous South Beach hotel to catch Miami Beach, Then and Now, a series of historic images projected on the orb this Friday and Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m. And what's a weekend on South Beach without a little dancing? Catch Cuban musician Carlos Camilo perform live at the hotel from 6 to 10 p.m. Be sure to stop by the Betsy's latest addition, Panther Coffee, located in the hotel's lounge, the Conservatory. You'll need to be caffeinated after a jam-packed weekend of all things art deco. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, January 12, and Saturday, January 13, at the Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-6100; thebetsyhotel.com. Admission is free.

