Miami Heat Fans Can Now Sleep Over at American Airlines Arena

So you think you're the biggest Miami Heat fan in South Florida. You have season tickets. You have the whole team's jerseys, the hat, and the Dwyane Wade Fathead on your bedroom wall. Your license plate reads, "HEAT4EVA."
But would you shell out $1,500 to spend a night at American Airlines Arena?
Duh, of course you would. And now you can. Booking.com offers the Hoop Dreams Suite, located within an actual second-level room at the House of Burnie, with a balcony overlooking the court.
In the guest room, Heat superfans will find a king-size bed, neon signage (because Miami), and a rack of basketballs so you can pretend you've got moves like Big Three-era LeBron. Its glass-enclosed terrace also includes a mini putting green flanked by plastic flamingos.
The suite is part of Book the U.S., a national program by Booking.com designed to give travelers access to unique and previously inaccessible accommodations. You can also book a tour bus outfitted for Nick Jonas and a room in New York's Empire State Building.
In addition to allowing you to watch a Heat game without having to battle downtown traffic, a stay in the AAA suite includes a VIP tour of the arena and "other surprises and delights." Let's hope they include turndown service by Erik Spoelstra.
Hoop Dreams Suite at American Airlines Arena. 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. To reserve the suite, visit booking.com.
