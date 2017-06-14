menu

Peter Capaldi, Doctor Who's Current Doctor, to Appear at Florida Supercon

Peter Capaldi, Doctor Who's Current Doctor, to Appear at Florida Supercon

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 9:58 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
Peter Capaldi as the Doctor.EXPAND
Peter Capaldi as the Doctor.
Photo by Simon Ridgway/BBC AMERICA - © BBC/BBC Worldwide 2017
Calling all Doctor Who fans: The TARDIS is about to touch down in South Florida.

Florida Supercon announced yesterday that Peter Capaldi, who plays the twelfth titular doctor in the series current season, will make an appearance at this year's con. Fans can pose for photo ops and get autographs from the actor, who's also known for his role as Malcolm Tucker, the hilariously vulgar government communications director of the TV series The Thick of It and its movie spin-off, In the Loop. Capaldi will also host a Q&A session.

Doctor Who, for the uninitiated, is the BBC series about an alien who explores the universe in his time-traveling TARDIS, which is disguised as a British police box. It's been broadcast in various forms since 1963, but the most recent version, launched in 2005, has gained a massive following among fans in both England and the U.S.

Capaldi announced this year that the tenth series of Doctor Who would be his last, ending with the show's annual Christmas special this December, making his stop at Supercon something of a farewell for South Florida fans.

But devoted Whovians are going to have to shell out for the privilege of meeting the Doctor. Autographed photos with Capaldi will cost $90, photo ops will cost $100, and autographs on a personal item will cost $120, according to Florida Supercon's announcement. That's in addition to the price of admission, which starts at $21.25. The event also offers "Peter Capaldi Gold VIP" package deals combining four days of admission, autographs and photo ops, ranging from $365 to $395. Current ticketholders have the option to upgrade to "Peter Capaldi Gold VIP" status.

Pricey? Sure. But considering the fanatical love many viewers have for Doctor Who, it might just be worth the cost.

Florida Supercon
July 27-30 at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale. Admission starts at $21.25. Visit floridasupercon.com.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.
Greater Fort LauderdaleBroward County Convention Center
1950 Eisenhower Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, Fl 33316

954-765-1329

www.DrugFreeBroward.org

