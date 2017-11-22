The "First Ever Artist Airline" Will Take Its Maiden Flight to Art Basel Miami Beach

There’s a new airline for art enthusiasts fortunate enough to jet-set but not financially equipped to fly private. Angelhaha Airline, the “first-ever artist airline,” is a performance project/business venture by Chinese artist Qinmin Liu, who wants to manicure the entire in-flight experience, from the safety demonstration down to the smell of its recycled air.

“A lot of my performance work is about how to insert myself into something not related to art,” Liu says. "I believe everything is being choreographed. I see myself and the social structure as a sort of choreography and try to insert myself inside my society.”

At the core, Liu wants to spread laughter by infiltrating the system. This project began as a Chris Burden-esque commercial including nothing more than Liu smiling sillily, audio of her chuckling, and the hashtag #Angelhaha for a chance at viral fame. Liu used the 15-second ad as a sort of guerrilla marketing campaign, with no clear rhyme or reason but to boost her brand. After getting rejected more than 20 times, the commercial finally aired on a state-run TV channel in Jiangxi, China.