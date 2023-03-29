Zak the Baker Earns a James Beard Nomination

Today, the James Beard Foundation announced its 32nd annual Restaurant and Chef Award nominees in a ceremony held at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville.
As in past years, the foundation nearly shut out Miami (and all of South Florida). Only Zak the Baker was named a nominee in the running for a 2023 James Beard Award.
The Wynwood bakery was nominated in the Outstanding Bakery category, along with Angelo Brocato Ice Cream & Confectionery (New Orleans), La Casita Bakeshop (Richardson, Texas), Kuluntu Bakery (Dallas), and Yoli Tortilleria (Kansas City, Missouri).
In January, the James Beard Association announced its semifinalists, with Miami chefs and restaurateurs making the grade in nine categories. At the time, the Beard Foundation had seemed to recognize some of Miami's most creative and hardest-working professionals, including Niven Patel and Mohamed Alo Alkassar of the Alpareno Restaurant Group, Timon Balloo of the Katherine in Fort Lauderdale, and the Chang family for Itame in the Design District.
If this story sounds familiar, it's because, in 2022, the same scenario happened. Out of 11 semifinalists, only Zak the Baker received a nomination with one difference: Stern was nominated in the Outstanding Baker category last year, and this year his bakery is a nominee.
Will Miami's favorite baker finally bring home a Beard? "It's up to the JBF gods," Stern jokingly told New Times.
The James Beard Restaurant & Chef Awards will be announced at a gala awards ceremony on Monday, June 5. Tickets for the gala go on sale on March 31 and can be purchased at squadup.com.