Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Zak the Baker Earns a James Beard Nomination

March 29, 2023 1:45PM

Zak Stern
Zak Stern SOBEWFF photo
Today, the James Beard Foundation announced its 32nd annual Restaurant and Chef Award nominees in a ceremony held at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville.

As in past years, the foundation nearly shut out Miami (and all of South Florida). Only Zak the Baker was named a nominee in the running for a 2023 James Beard Award.

The Wynwood bakery was nominated in the Outstanding Bakery category, along with Angelo Brocato Ice Cream & Confectionery (New Orleans), La Casita Bakeshop (Richardson, Texas), Kuluntu Bakery (Dallas), and Yoli Tortilleria (Kansas City, Missouri).

In January, the James Beard Association announced its semifinalists, with Miami chefs and restaurateurs making the grade in nine categories. At the time, the Beard Foundation had seemed to recognize some of Miami's most creative and hardest-working professionals, including Niven Patel and Mohamed Alo Alkassar of the Alpareno Restaurant Group, Timon Balloo of the Katherine in Fort Lauderdale, and the Chang family for Itame in the Design District.

If this story sounds familiar, it's because, in 2022, the same scenario happened. Out of 11 semifinalists, only Zak the Baker received a nomination with one difference: Stern was nominated in the Outstanding Baker category last year, and this year his bakery is a nominee.

Will Miami's favorite baker finally bring home a Beard? "It's up to the JBF gods," Stern jokingly told New Times.

The James Beard Restaurant & Chef Awards will be announced at a gala awards ceremony on Monday, June 5. Tickets for the gala go on sale on March 31 and can be purchased at squadup.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Senior Sound

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation