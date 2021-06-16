Celebrate Pride Month at 2021 Wynwood Pride Festival

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

There’s no doubt that Miami’s LGBTQ+ community will seize every opportunity to live loud and proud in 2021 — especially in celebration of Pride Month.

Whether you’re looking for drag, art, dancing, global cuisine, or all of the above, look no further than the Wynwood Art District, which plays host to the third-annual Wynwood Pride Festival.

This year the Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID) is partnering with Wynwood Pride to host a wide range of activations at popular neighborhood hot spots. Events range from neighborhoodwide drag shows and all-day dance parties to surprise celebrity appearances and new Pride mural installations, culminating with performances from Charli XCX, Honey Dijon, Kandy Muse, Miss Toto, and others.

"We're ready to safely come together and once again to create some Pride magic together after this past year of being apart," Jose Atencio, organizer of the Wynwood Pride Festival 2021, says in a press release.

Below is an alphabetical list of Wynwood establishments promoting inclusion for Miami's LGBTQ+ community with food and drink specials this month.

A cocktail at 1-800-Lucky Photo courtesy of 1-1800-Lucky

The courtyard of this 10,000-square-foot food hall will be taken over by drag performances and a booming soundtrack of DJ Oscar G on Friday night and Louie Vega on Saturday. Join in on the dance party or grab a bite from one of the incredible food vendors featuring pan-Asian dishes from ramen to Vietnamese sandwiches.

Get into the pride spirit by ordering a margarita at Coyo Taco, where $1 of each sale goes toward a charitable endeavor. Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

As an honorary partner of Wynwood Pride, Coyo Taco is getting into the pride spirit by inviting guests to drink for a good cause. All weekend, one dollar for every margarita sold will go towards the Yes Institute. The offer includes Coyo's classic draft margarita ($8) and the frozen Red Bull version ($12). The special will be honored at the Wynwood location only from Friday, June 18 through Sunday, June 20.

Music at the Oasis Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

The Oasis will host a series of concerts this weekend. Confirmed performances include the Friday lineup featuring Charli XCX, Kandy Muse, Miss Toto, Athena Dion, Morphine Love, FKA Twink, Kat Wilderness, Juicy Love, and more. On Saturday, performers include Honey Dijon, Derrick Carter, Mystic Bill, Ultrathem, La Goony Chonga, and more. Performances will take place on Friday, June 18, from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m., and Saturday, June 19, from noon to 3 a.m.

The outdoor patio at Pizza & Beer Photo courtesy of Pizza & Beer

On Saturday, June 19, from 5 to 9 p.m., Pizza & Beer will host the Celebrity Death Match. The legendary drag boxing ring will introduce event-goers to some of the very best local drag stars. Spearheaded by the legendary Miss Toto, expect a full day of drag queens, dancing, lip sync battles, and carnival games.

Celebrate Pride Month at R House in Wynwood. Photo courtesy of R House

This year, what better way is there to celebrate Pride than with a drag pageant? It all takes place at R House in partnership with Wynwood Pride. On Wednesday, June 16, guests are encouraged to watch — or participate in the pageant. Starting at 7 p.m., South Florida drag legends Tayanna Love and Tiffany Fantasia will act as judges alongside Wynwood Pride co-founder Jor-El Garcia and Creativas founder and Wynwood Pride spokesperson Liza Santana. The winning queen will receive a grand prize of $500 cash, four performance bookings at R House’s Drag Brunch, and a crown and sash. A $50 entry fee is required for all participating drag queens. A special a la carte dinner and drink menu will be available for purchase all night long.

The Salty's Pride doughnut Photo courtesy of the Salty

Get yourself the Salty's specialty mini rainbow sherbet doughnut, a 24-hour mini brioche filled with whipped lime curd, fresh orange glaze, and topped with raspberry-infused whipped cream, mini rainbow cookies, sprinkles, and edible disco glitter ($3.25). Available Monday, June 21 through Sunday, June 27.

The bar at No. 3 Social Photo courtesy of No. 3 Social

On Sunday, June 20, from 3 to 10 p.m., No. 3 Social will celebrate Pride with a series of pop-up food and events at the rooftop bar and lounge.

Veza Sur Brewing Co. has released a limited-edition 12-pack for Pride Month. Photo courtesy of Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Veza Sur Brewing Co. celebrates Wynwood Pride with the release of its best-selling beer, Mangolandia, in limited-edition 12-packs with specialty Pride Month packaging. For every pack sold, the brewery will donate $1 to Equality Florida, a civil rights organization dedicated to securing full equality for Florida's LGBTQ+ community. This year, Veza Sur will also be taking part in Wynwood Pride by hosting two events on Saturday, June 19. It begins with the Playlist disco edition taking place from noon to 6 p.m., when party-goers can choose the music they want to listen to while enjoying a curated selection of Veza Sur’s beers and beer cocktails. The evening continues with LezChic Ladies Night from 6 p.m. to midnight, featuring live beats by DJ Weezy and DJ Rere performing alongside the Disco Rollers dancers.