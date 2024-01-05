 Wynwood Bar Gramps to Open New Location in Key Biscayne | Miami New Times
Food & Drink News

Popular Wynwood Dive Bar Gramps Is Opening on Virginia Key

"The 2024 collab everyone didn't know they needed. Welcome home, Gramps Getaway."
January 5, 2024
“The key to making people feel comfortable and safe is a spectrum of how hard you try and how attentive you are," says Gramps owner Adam Gersten. Photo by Marta Xochilt Perez
Wynwood's beloved dive bar, Gramps, is opening a sister bar on Virginia Key near Key Biscayne at the Rickenbacker Marina. The bar, called Gramps Getaway, will open February 1 at 3301 Rickenbacker Cswy.

In classic "Gramps" style, the only information about the opening is that the bar will be just like Gramps in Wynwood, but this outpost will overlook the water with a beautiful view of Biscayne Bay.

Gramps Getaway will be located at the former Whiskey Joe’s location at Rickenbacker Marina, neighboring the Rusty Pelican in Key Biscayne. The bar hosted a soft opening around New Year's Eve, according to World Red Eye on Instagram.

Rickenbacker Marina teased the opening with an Instagram post that reads, "The 2024 collab everyone didn't know they needed. Welcome home, @grampsgetaway. #YoursOnTheWaterSince1983"

Commenters were excited, with one exclaiming, "YEWWWWWWWWWWWW!"

We agree, man.
click to enlarge A view of a bay on a sunny day
The view of Biscayne Bay from the Rusty Pelican in Key Biscayne on the Rickenbacker Causeway.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami Stadium, which posts great historical photos of Miami on Instagram, shared the news on its Instagram account, stating, "Gramps Getaway @ 3301 Rickenbacker Causeway (Virginia Key). Couldn't ask for a more clean, crisp view, fam. Cheers." Gramps Getaway will be located just a few minutes from the marina.

As for Gramps in Wynwood, the institution is here to stay.

The sign at its entrance still reads "air conditioning, cold beer, and cocktails," and those remain the core reasons why the bar has maintained its prominence in Wynwood's growing (and competitive) bar scene.

Gramps in Wynwood even goes the extra mile with a robust roster of live music, great pizza, DJs, and even drag bingo. The bar was just named New Times' Best Gay Bar of 2023, in fact.

A little bit bohemian watering hole, a little bit dive bar, we can't wait to see what Gramps Getaway brings to Virginia Key.

This story will be updated with more information.
