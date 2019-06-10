Where to Watch Copa America 2019 in Miami

This month, soccer fans have plenty to cheer about with the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the CONCACAF Gold Cup. If those weren't enough, Copa América begins this Friday, June 14.

Held in Brazil, the 46th edition of Copa América is the international men’s soccer championship organized by South America’s CONMEBOL every four years. It’s essentially the World Cup of South America, with Japan and Qatar making guest appearances this year.

So grab your favorite country’s jersey and your bracket, because it’s time to cheer on your team while holding a cold brew at these great spots over the next three weeks.

American Social Bar & Kitchen. Whether in Brickell or Las Olas, both AmSo outposts have a dozen screens for prime viewing no matter where you’re sitting. Both locations offer game-day specials such as $3 tequila shots, $5 Jameson, $6 Guinness, and $15 buckets of Budweiser and Bud Light, making it all the easier to pick up a round of shots for the crew. In addition, there are $6 appetizer specials during happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m. daily, so everybody wins. American Social Brickell, 690 SW First Ct., Miami; 305-223-7004; and American Social Las Olas, 721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-764-7005; americansocialbar.com.

Etaru. If you want to watch the games in a truly tropical atmosphere, check out the outdoor beach bar at Etaru in Hallandale. The laid-back, open-air waterfront setting offers a diverse menu of game-day classics and Asian favorites such as tuna poke, spicy glazed pork ribs, and a salmon teriyaki wrap. Grab a pitcher of Etaru's signature Shochu on the Beach cocktail or have a Kirin Ichiban on tap, and you’ve got the perfect spot to watch the Japan matches. 111 S. Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach; 954-271-3222; etarurestaurant.us/hallandale.

Lost Boy Dry Goods. A Downtown Miami neighborhood favorite, Lost Boy has become the go-to spot in the area for watching soccer matches. Known for showing games on a big-screen projector and TV sets, the bar has an entertaining ritual of cooling down passionate fans with a cryo gun after every goal. For the Copa, Lost Boy will team up with Veza Sur Brewing, which makes the bar's Lost Boy IPA and Estrella Damm, to offer $7 pints of each during games that air outside of happy hour. During happy hour from 4. to 8 p.m., enjoy $4 pints of any of its eight beers on draft, along with half-priced cocktails. 157 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-372-7303; lostboydrygoods.com.

Veza Sur Brewing Co. For the opening match June 14, Veza Sur is releasing a new brew: El Otro Diez. The brewery will also feature festive samba dancers to set the tone while fans can fill out a bracket for the chance to win free swag. The night ends with a live performance by the reggae/ska band Prato. During all matches, expect game-watching on a giant projector screen, game-day giveaways, and specials from the onsite food truck Chi Fa. Fans wearing soccer jerseys can grab a glass of chopp (Brazilian-style beer) for $2. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.

Wynwood Marketplace. For those who say there’s power in numbers and want to make new friends in a high-energy outdoor setting, this is your spot. Gather your teammates and enjoy a variety of local food stands, cocktails, beer, and luxury cabanas with table service. 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; watchthecup.com.