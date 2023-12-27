 Where to Eat New Year’s Day Brunch in Miami 2024 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Where to Eat New Year’s Day Brunch in Miami

From bottomless mimosas at JohnMartin's in Coral Gables to bottomless cocktails at Sexy Fish in Brickell, we've got you covered this New Year's Day 2024.
December 27, 2023
JohnMartin's Irish Pub & Restaurant at its New Year's Day brunch
JohnMartin's Irish Pub & Restaurant at its New Year's Day brunch Photo by JohnMartin's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Share this:
Listen, we know you're already breaking your "dry January" vow to yourself on the literal first day of 2024, and we're not judging you.

This is why we have compiled a list of the best brunch offerings happening across the Magic City on New Year's Day.

From bottomless mimosas at JohnMartin's in Coral Gables to endless cocktails at Sexy Fish in Brickell, we've got you covered this New Year's Day.

So, sit back, pour up a mimosa (or black coffee for your hangover), and pop open your restaurant reservation apps on your phone. You're going to need them. 
click to enlarge The outdoor, blue sky dining area
The dining area of Atlantikós at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Photo by the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Atlantikós

9703 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
305-933-3333
stregisbalharbour. com
Atlantikós' "Recovery Brunch" is a selection of savory and sweet dishes that will be available, perfectly paired with bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and their own "Bloody Sunrise," a take on the famous bloody mary created at the St. Regis New York—$ 135 per person.
click to enlarge Pizzas and cocktails on a white table
A delicious spread at Italica Midtown in Miami
Photo by Italica Midtown

Italica Midtown

3201 NE First Ave., Miami
786-850-2600
italicausa.com
At Italica Midtown, the party doesn't stop on New Year's Eve! On January 1, dive into their all-day holiday brunch from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and treat yourself to absolutely indulgent dishes, like the hearty "Buongiorno" ($8), a delightful combination of mascarpone cheese, house marmalade, Nutella and pistachio on toasted sourdough. Enjoy the Italica French toast ($13), featuring a grilled brioche bread topped with bananas, Nutella, and pistachio. Try the brunch staple "Toast All'Avocado" ($13), made with smashed avocado and scrambled eggs on toasted sourdough bread. Keep the good times rolling with the bottomless Aperol spritz ($25) and the bottomless Martini Rossi & prosecco ($25).
click to enlarge The patio and lush trees
The patio of Isabelle's at the Ritz Carlton Coconut Grove
Photo by RM Studio Corp.

Isabelle's

3300 SW 27th Ave., Miami
305-644-4675
ritzcarlton.com
Isabelle's is hosting a special New Year's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy a delectable New Year's Day brunch for $95 per adult and $45 per child ages 12 and under. Guests are welcome to savor and indulge in an assortment of freshly baked delights, a breakfast station, a salad bar, and even a seafood raw bar. Other main highlights include coffee chili-rubbed prime rib, herb-crusted lamb racks, and grilled grouper. A bottomless beverage package of bloody marys and Champagne will be available for an additional $35.
click to enlarge The bar at JohnMartin's Irish Pub & Restaurant
JohnMartin's Irish Pub & Restaurant at its New Year's Day brunch
Photo by JohnMartin's Irish Pub & Restaurant

JohnMartin's Irish Pub & Restaurant

253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
305-209-0609
johnmartinsmiami.com
Ring in the New Year the Irish way with bottomless brunch! JohnMartin's is offering a bottomless brunch with $30 bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and select beer on January 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Indulge in delicious Irish classics like JohnMartin's "Hash Brown Cake" with brisket, Irish cheddar, pickled onion, horseradish crema, and a truffle cream sauce. If you're in the mood for a sweeter start to the new year, try out the "Miracle Mile French Toast" with espresso-spiced fresh toast, Irish whiskey, chocolate whipped cream, and a red wine berry compote.
click to enlarge The pool and yellow umbrellas
Poolside view of Joliet in Miami Beach
Photo by Patrick Michael Chin

Joliet

1209 17th St., Miami Beach
786-527-2869
jolietmiamibeach.com
Celebrate the first day of the new year at Joliet, which will be offering a new à la carte brunch menu. Plus, the restaurant will serve a seafood tower with an array of caviar, such as white sturgeon and Russian osetra caviar. The restaurant will also feature a special cocktail menu of multiple bloody mary iterations, such as the "Bloody Caesar," the "Bloody Maria," and the "Bloody Kirby." Served from noon to 3 p.m.
click to enlarge Brunch items on a white table
An array of brunch items from LPM Restaurant & Bar in Brickell
Photo by LPM

LPM

1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami
305-403-9133
lpmmiami.com
The LPM Miami is celebrating the new year with its "La Vie en Rose" brunch menu. The menu features a combination of the restaurant's signature French Riviera-inspired dishes like warm prawns with olive oil, marinated baby chicken, and eggs Benedict with hollandaise. The brunch menu package allows guests to choose unlimited plates from a selection of starters, a choice of one main dish to share, one side, one dessert, and unlimited mocktails for a set price starting at $95 for adults and $55 for children under the age of 10. Additional packages like "Life with Wines and Cocktails" or "Champagne and Wines Life" will also be available at $125 and $145, respectively.
click to enlarge Beach cabana beds with blue towels
Nikki Beach Miami will have a New Year's Day brunch.
Photo by Nikki Beach Global

Nikki Beach

1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-538-1111
miami-beach.nikkibeach.com
Nikki Beach's first brunch of the new year will offer guests pasta, paella, sushi, and carving stations, as well as a selection of housemade desserts. The list of libations includes handcrafted cocktails and rosé plus options. The midday meal will also feature the venue's resident DJ. The cost of the brunch is $85 per person. The à la carte menu is not available during brunch. Reservations are available via opentable.com.
click to enlarge A purple blueberry cocktail
Holiday cocktail at Pinstripes Aventura
Pinstripes Aventura photo

Pinstripes Aventura

19505 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 3290, Miami
786-998-2180
pinstripes.com
Start the new year on a fun note at Pinstripes, the newly opened experiential dining and entertainment concept at Esplanade at Aventura. On New Year's Day, Pinstripes Aventura will be hosting the "Pinstastic Buffet," offering brunch staples, bottomless mimosas, Aperol spritzes, and seasonal sangria from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu highlights include waffles topped with whipped lemon ricotta, balsamic blueberry compote, and sweet maple syrup, as well as steak and eggs. Then, dance your way into the new year with a live DJ to keep the good vibes going. Better yet, come dressed in your comfiest pajamas and receive a $10 credit for any future visit.
click to enlarge Brunch platters featuring sushi nigiri
Sexy Fish in Brickell is going all out on New Year's Day.
Photo by Sexy Fish

Sexy Fish

1001 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-889-7888
sexyfishmiami.com
Start New Year's Day on a delicious (and sexy) note at Sexy Fish. The restaurant will be serving a prix-fixe brunch menu, including crisp chicken karaage, smoked salmon bao, tuna tartare, sushi, and sashimi. Main courses include baby chicken and yuzu, caramelized black cod, and Wagyu skirt steak. For a sweet ending, diners will indulge in a doughnuts and ice cream buffet and other treats. The New Year's Day brunch menu is available from noon to 4 p.m. Cost is $149 per person with bottomless signature cocktails. Elevate your brunch with upgrades, including the signature "Sexy Fruit de Mer" platter and a Wagyu tomahawk steak paired with a bottle of Louis Roederer "Collection 243" brut Champagne. 
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Juliana Accioly
Juliana Accioly
Contact: Juliana Accioly
Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times who loves to explore new restaurants and share the stories of her community. A Miami native, Nicole graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and started her career as a digital journalist at WSVN-7 News. She later went on to work as a digital journalist for WPLG Local 10 News.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Trending

Soulfly Chicken Opens in Miami's Design District

Food & Drink News

Soulfly Chicken Opens in Miami's Design District

By Rachel Costa
Renowned Chef Massimo Bottura to Open Rooftop Restaurant in Miami in 2024

Food & Drink News

Renowned Chef Massimo Bottura to Open Rooftop Restaurant in Miami in 2024

By Liz Tracy
Sedano’s Is the Only Grocery Store Open in Miami on Christmas Day – Here’s What To Get

Food & Drink News

Sedano’s Is the Only Grocery Store Open in Miami on Christmas Day – Here’s What To Get

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Taco Tuesday, Game Night, and Cocktail Class

Food & Drink News

Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Taco Tuesday, Game Night, and Cocktail Class

By Rachel Costa
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation