Where to Eat New Year’s Day Brunch in Miami

This is why we have compiled a list of the best brunch offerings happening across the Magic City on New Year's Day.
From bottomless mimosas at JohnMartin's in Coral Gables to endless cocktails at Sexy Fish in Brickell, we've got you covered this New Year's Day.
So, sit back, pour up a mimosa (or black coffee for your hangover), and pop open your restaurant reservation apps on your phone. You're going to need them.
Atlantikós
9703 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
305-933-3333
stregisbalharbour. com
Atlantikós' "Recovery Brunch" is a selection of savory and sweet dishes that will be available, perfectly paired with bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and their own "Bloody Sunrise," a take on the famous bloody mary created at the St. Regis New York—$ 135 per person.
Italica Midtown3201 NE First Ave., Miami
786-850-2600
italicausa.comAt Italica Midtown, the party doesn't stop on New Year's Eve! On January 1, dive into their all-day holiday brunch from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and treat yourself to absolutely indulgent dishes, like the hearty "Buongiorno" ($8), a delightful combination of mascarpone cheese, house marmalade, Nutella and pistachio on toasted sourdough. Enjoy the Italica French toast ($13), featuring a grilled brioche bread topped with bananas, Nutella, and pistachio. Try the brunch staple "Toast All'Avocado" ($13), made with smashed avocado and scrambled eggs on toasted sourdough bread. Keep the good times rolling with the bottomless Aperol spritz ($25) and the bottomless Martini Rossi & prosecco ($25).
Isabelle's3300 SW 27th Ave., Miami
305-644-4675
ritzcarlton.com Isabelle's is hosting a special New Year's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy a delectable New Year's Day brunch for $95 per adult and $45 per child ages 12 and under. Guests are welcome to savor and indulge in an assortment of freshly baked delights, a breakfast station, a salad bar, and even a seafood raw bar. Other main highlights include coffee chili-rubbed prime rib, herb-crusted lamb racks, and grilled grouper. A bottomless beverage package of bloody marys and Champagne will be available for an additional $35.
JohnMartin's Irish Pub & Restaurant253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
305-209-0609
johnmartinsmiami.comRing in the New Year the Irish way with bottomless brunch! JohnMartin's is offering a bottomless brunch with $30 bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and select beer on January 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Indulge in delicious Irish classics like JohnMartin's "Hash Brown Cake" with brisket, Irish cheddar, pickled onion, horseradish crema, and a truffle cream sauce. If you're in the mood for a sweeter start to the new year, try out the "Miracle Mile French Toast" with espresso-spiced fresh toast, Irish whiskey, chocolate whipped cream, and a red wine berry compote.
Joliet1209 17th St., Miami Beach
786-527-2869
jolietmiamibeach.comCelebrate the first day of the new year at Joliet, which will be offering a new à la carte brunch menu. Plus, the restaurant will serve a seafood tower with an array of caviar, such as white sturgeon and Russian osetra caviar. The restaurant will also feature a special cocktail menu of multiple bloody mary iterations, such as the "Bloody Caesar," the "Bloody Maria," and the "Bloody Kirby." Served from noon to 3 p.m.
LPM1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami
305-403-9133
lpmmiami.com The LPM Miami is celebrating the new year with its "La Vie en Rose" brunch menu. The menu features a combination of the restaurant's signature French Riviera-inspired dishes like warm prawns with olive oil, marinated baby chicken, and eggs Benedict with hollandaise. The brunch menu package allows guests to choose unlimited plates from a selection of starters, a choice of one main dish to share, one side, one dessert, and unlimited mocktails for a set price starting at $95 for adults and $55 for children under the age of 10. Additional packages like "Life with Wines and Cocktails" or "Champagne and Wines Life" will also be available at $125 and $145, respectively.
Nikki Beach1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-538-1111
miami-beach.nikkibeach.comNikki Beach's first brunch of the new year will offer guests pasta, paella, sushi, and carving stations, as well as a selection of housemade desserts. The list of libations includes handcrafted cocktails and rosé plus options. The midday meal will also feature the venue's resident DJ. The cost of the brunch is $85 per person. The à la carte menu is not available during brunch. Reservations are available via opentable.com.
Pinstripes Aventura19505 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 3290, Miami
786-998-2180
pinstripes.comStart the new year on a fun note at Pinstripes, the newly opened experiential dining and entertainment concept at Esplanade at Aventura. On New Year's Day, Pinstripes Aventura will be hosting the "Pinstastic Buffet," offering brunch staples, bottomless mimosas, Aperol spritzes, and seasonal sangria from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu highlights include waffles topped with whipped lemon ricotta, balsamic blueberry compote, and sweet maple syrup, as well as steak and eggs. Then, dance your way into the new year with a live DJ to keep the good vibes going. Better yet, come dressed in your comfiest pajamas and receive a $10 credit for any future visit.
Sexy Fish1001 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-889-7888
sexyfishmiami.comStart New Year's Day on a delicious (and sexy) note at Sexy Fish. The restaurant will be serving a prix-fixe brunch menu, including crisp chicken karaage, smoked salmon bao, tuna tartare, sushi, and sashimi. Main courses include baby chicken and yuzu, caramelized black cod, and Wagyu skirt steak. For a sweet ending, diners will indulge in a doughnuts and ice cream buffet and other treats. The New Year's Day brunch menu is available from noon to 4 p.m. Cost is $149 per person with bottomless signature cocktails. Elevate your brunch with upgrades, including the signature "Sexy Fruit de Mer" platter and a Wagyu tomahawk steak paired with a bottle of Louis Roederer "Collection 243" brut Champagne.