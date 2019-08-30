 


Vista's outdoor barEXPAND
Vista's outdoor bar
Vista

Where to Celebrate National Eat Outside Day This Weekend

Juliana Accioly | August 30, 2019 | 9:00am
There's no doubt food tastes better when eaten outside. Luckily, al fresco dining is a year-round activity in Miami. Whether seaside, on a rooftop, or surrounded by swaying palm trees, there's plenty of sunshine and fresh air to accompany a meal.

Saturday, August 31 marks National Eat Outside Day, and these five restaurants are great places to soak up the sun, enjoy the breeze, and let lunch slip into happy hour or dinner. The holiday falls right before Hurricane Dorian's projected hit of Florida, so make the most out of Saturday before a potentially very rainy and windy end to Labor Day weekend.

Bakan
Bakan
Photo by Laine Doss

Bakan


2801 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-396-7080
bakanwynwood.com


Transport yourself to Mexico at this eatery's cacti-lined outdoor terrace in Wynwood, where from noon to 3 p.m. on weekdays you will find a three-course "Comida Corrida" lunch menu combining new and signature dishes. There are daily soups and salads to start, followed by enchiladas, or pork-pressed carnitas tacos with guacamole and pico de gallo. For dessert, the $20 menu features flan, and for an additional $5 you can add a beer or a glass of wine. The "mezcaleando" special pairs each course with half-ounce sips of mezcal, too.

Where to Celebrate National Eat Outside Day This Weekend
Courtesy of Jaya at the Setai

Jaya at the Setai


2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
855-923-7899
thesetaihotels.com


Enjoy al fresco dining by a stone-filled pool at Jaya, where a built-in retractable roof expands to complement one of Miami's most romantic settings. For Miami Spice, Jaya is featuring a rotating three-course dinner menu, which is a wonderful introduction to chef Vijayudu Veena's blend of Southeast and Northern Asian specialties. Start your meal with calamari with chili dust and spiced aioli; or, for an $8 uncharge, steamed scallop dumplings with truffle cream emulsion and shaved truffles. Continue with the vegetarian curry, served with bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and Thai basil jasmine rice; or grilled chicken breast with sushi rice, wild mushrooms, roasted shallots, and cilantro scallion relish. For desert, choose between pistachio pot de crème with apricot compote, pistachio crumble, and mascarpone chantilly; or molten sesame tart with yuzu gel, sesame air cake, and blueberry yuzu sherbet. If you're stopping by for drinks, try the signature prickly pear margarita ($22).

Outdoor patio at Malibu Farm Miami BeachEXPAND
Outdoor patio at Malibu Farm Miami Beach
Malibu Farm

Malibu Farm


4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-5579
nobuhotelmiamibeach.com


Sit outside and stare into the ocean at Malibu Farm. Go for the Miami Spice menu, featuring blue nachos with black beans, salsa fresca, and sour cream; and "bu-viche" with slow-cooked octopus. Other items include cauliflower crust pizza with tomato, pesto, arugula, and roasted cauliflower, and a chicken ricotta burger with bacon, tomato, red onion, arugula, and spicy aioli. Dessert options include grilled chocolate cake with sea salt, salted caramel, and whipped cream; and raw vegan chia pudding with maple and banana.

Where to Celebrate National Eat Outside Day This WeekendEXPAND
Courtesy of East Miami Hotel

Quinto La Huella


788 Brickell Plaza, Miami
786-805-4646
quintolahuella.com


Uruguay meets urban Miami at Quinto La Huella at the East Hotel in Brickell, where a spacious outdoor patio channels the best of both worlds. Soft lighting, wooden seating, and hanging foliage against a backdrop of skyscrapers come together to create a lavish urban oasis, with a menu including braised lamb shoulder with sweet potato and cauliflower ($31), and shrimp and squid rice for two ($35). Expect a collection of meats too, including rib eye ($36), skirt steak ($24), and New Zealand rack of lamb ($38).

Vista's outdoor patioEXPAND
Vista's outdoor patio
Vista

Vista


5020 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-405-7547
vistamiamirestaurant.com


In Miami’s Upper Buena Vista area, this laid-back restaurant welcomes diners into a charming tropical patio of colorful dining benches, hanging plants, and walls of greenery for brunch, lunch, dinner, or late-night drinks. Over the weekend, chef Giuliano Laverne dishes out hearty shareable portions of tuna tataki with scallions and ponzu ($17), pizzas such as the cacio e pepe with truffle pecorino, parmigiano, and fresh pepper ($20), and the special "Death by Chocolate" pancakes ($17).

