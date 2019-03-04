Wawa To Open Its First Three Miami-Dade Stores in The Spring

Wawa has announced that it plans to hire 150 workers as it prepares to open its first stores in Miami-Dade in the spring.
The popular Pennsylvania-based chain of convenience stores has a loyal following of fans who flock to the well-lit shops for its fast-casual menu of freshly prepared foods, made-to-order hoagies, specialty beverages and breakfast items, along with fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs.
Wawa plans to break into the Miami Market with three Miami stores, located at 6971 SW 24th Street; SW 137th Avenue; and 11101 SW 184th Street. No exact date has been set for the grand openings at this time.
The company is hosting two job fairs tomorrow, March 5, for customer service associates, supervisors, and other positions. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Coral Gables (2051 S Le Jeune Rd., Coral Gables) and at the Candlewood Suites Miami Exec Airport (13600 SW 139th Ct., Miami) The company has already begun hiring for manager level positions and will continue in anticipation of future store openings throughout the year. Prospective attendees are encouraged to apply online at wawa.com/careers before attending the hiring events.
Wawa employees get a host of benefits including employee stock ownership plans, medical, dental, and vision plans, a 401(k) plan, and more. This year, Wawa was listed as one of the Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes. Wawa was also designated as a 2018 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
The Wawa Bus tour, which launched at the Miami-Dade groundbreaking event in October of last year will make stops at both hiring events, giving out swag and offering a photo opp station. The Wawa Bus is open to anyone — even if you're not applying for a job.
Since the chain announced its official entrance into the Miami market, the bus has debuted it first tour in the history of the company around South Florida, fostering partnerships with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Feeding South Florida, and Communities in Schools Miami, through which it launched the Wawa Book Club at three local elementary schools with a donation of 1,500 books.
The company has been around simce 1964, but didn't expand into Florida until July 2012. Since then, it has launched more than 160 locations in the state and it intends to open another 25 to 30 stores every year in Florida for the next few years. Broward County already has 15 locations.
