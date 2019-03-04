Wawa To Open Its First Three Miami-Dade Stores in The Spring

Wawa has announced that it plans to hire 150 workers as it prepares to open its first stores in Miami-Dade in the spring.

The popular Pennsylvania-based chain of convenience stores has a loyal following of fans who flock to the well-lit shops for its fast-casual menu of freshly prepared foods, made-to-order hoagies, specialty beverages and breakfast items, along with fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs.

Wawa plans to break into the Miami Market with three Miami stores, located at 6971 SW 24th Street; SW 137th Avenue; and 11101 SW 184th Street. No exact date has been set for the grand openings at this time.