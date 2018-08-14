Veza Sur and Wynwood Brewing Host Birthday Celebrations

Miami beer lovers can wish a hearty happy birthday to Wynwood Brewing and Veza Sur by attending celebrations held by both breweries this Saturday, August 18.

Veza Sur and Wynwood Brewing are located in the Wynwood Arts District, which has become Miami's beer capital. Other breweries in the neighborhood include J. Wakefield and Concrete Beach.

Wynwood Brewing opened in 2013 as the first brewery in the city of Miami. Marketing manager Enrique Vittorino is proud of the company's achievement. "Five years for a small company — it means a lot; it's massive. We made it. We can't believe it."