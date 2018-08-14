Veza Sur and Wynwood Brewing Host Birthday Celebrations

Miami beer lovers can wish a hearty happy birthday to Wynwood Brewing and Veza Sur by attending celebrations held by both breweries this Saturday, August 18.
Veza Sur and Wynwood Brewing are located in the Wynwood Arts District, which has become Miami's beer capital. Other breweries in the neighborhood include J. Wakefield and Concrete Beach.
Wynwood Brewing opened in 2013 as the first brewery in the city of Miami. Marketing manager Enrique Vittorino is proud of the company's achievement. "Five years for a small company — it means a lot; it's massive. We made it. We can't believe it."
Despite the five-year milestone, the brewery has opted to throw a relatively small shindig instead of a block party. This year's theme is "Five Years in the Game," with 8-bit videogame artwork reflecting the frugality of the celebration.
For this year's anniversary, Wynwood Brewing will release five versions of its No Imperial milk stout in bottles imprinted with the 8-bit artwork. Bottles cost $10 each; purchase all five bottles and receive a free commemorative glass.
Containing 14 percent alcohol-by-volume, it's the brewery's strongest beer to date. All five varieties are aged in bourbon barrels and include the original Mole, made with ancho, guajillo, and arbol peppers, cinnamon, clove, and dark chocolate; the Tiramisu, made with Panther coffee, dark chocolate, and vanilla; the Coconut and Vanilla, made with toasted coconut and creamy vanilla; and the Orange and Chocolate, brewed with dried Florida orange peel and dark chocolate.
The festivities at Wynwood Brewing begin at noon, and the beer release is set to happen at 5 p.m. Until then, lighter beers will be available, including some of the brewery's core beers, such as La Rubia blonde ale and Pop's Porter.
For music, the brewery will present two one-man bands: Lone Wolf and Uncle SCotchy OMB. The anniversary party will also include DJs from the local online station Jolt Radio. Food will be provided by Sparky's Roadside Barbecue.
Two hours later, from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m., Veza Sur's "El Primer Cumpleaños," or first birthday party, begins.
Expect six DJs and bands to perform throughout the day, an exclusive birthday beer release, and complimentary fills of Brazilian Chopp light lager beer. The special release is La Súper Pachanga, a blonde ale-inspired brew made with apricot and Vienna, wheat, and acidulated specialty malts.
“What a blast it’s been connecting with our community and hearing what they’d like to see next or more of,” Veza Sur brewmaster and cofounder Asbjorn Gerlach says.
Veza Sur highly suggests you don't drive drunk; use a designated driver, cab, or ridesharing service such as Uber or Lyft.
Veza Sur Brewing Co.'s First Anniversary. 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, August 18, at 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-362-6300; vezasur.com. Admission is free.
Wynwood Brewing Company's Fifth Anniversary. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at 565 NW 24th St., Miami; wynwoodbrewing.com. Tickets cost $32.23 via eventbrite.com.
