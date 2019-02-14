The Best Valentine's Day Cocktails in Miami

Its Valentine's Day, a day filled with love, candy hearts, obnoxious PDA. In order to get into the mood, you can wait for Cupid to shoot his arrow in your butt — or you can have a few drinks.

Miami's favorite bars are ready to cater to your every mood this Valentine's Day, so whether you're spending Valentine's Day cozied up to a loved one or at the peak of heartbreak hill, you'll feel the love from these festive tipples.