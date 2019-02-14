The Best Valentine's Day Cocktails in Miami

Its Valentine's Day, a day filled with love, candy hearts, obnoxious PDA. In order to get into the mood, you can wait for Cupid to shoot his arrow in your butt — or you can have a few drinks.
Miami's favorite bars are ready to cater to your every mood this Valentine's Day, so whether you're spending Valentine's Day cozied up to a loved one or at the peak of heartbreak hill, you'll feel the love from these festive tipples.
From tiki-style highballs topped with flowers to his and hers drink pairings, these are Miami's top Valentine's Day cocktails.
1-800-Lucky. Stop on into Wynwood's favorite food hall for a stunning tiki-style drink. The Love You Long Time ($13) concocted with Jack Rye, grapefruit, lemon juice, pineapple, and Peychaud's bitters; will be available all day on February 14th. Ladies also receive complimentary libations from 9 p.m. to midnight at the food hall's Thursday Ripefruit Party series. 143 NW 23rd Ave., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com
Addikt at W Miami. Go for the breathtaking views but stay for the French Kiss cocktail. The passion-inspired tipple is the epitome of romance with strawberries, rose champagne, and rose tequila garnished with a single rose petal ($15). 485 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-503-0373; wmiamihotel.com.
Brimstone Woodfire Grill. The bar and grill, located in Doral City Place, will be offering a His & Hers cocktail pairing priced at $13 per drink. "His" combines bourbon, Chambord, simple syrup, cherry bitters, and fresh strawberries. "Hers" is a sweet yet tart libation shaken with Svedka vodka, Sugar Island coconut rum, peach schnapps, and freshly squeezed lemon juice. 8300 NW 36th St., Doral, 786-837-8960; brimstonedoral.com.
Doc B’s Restaurant and Bar. Doc B's has the perfect cocktail for you and all your issues. The Crazy Beautiful is topped with dried hibiscus flowers and shaken with CH vodka, elderflower liqueur, and spiced pear ($13). 301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-864-1220; docbsrestaurant.com.
Repour Bar. The crafty mixologists at Repour have designed the perfect elixir for love. The Auld de Amorex is a spirit heavy, dry cocktail with hints of fresh berries with a finish of rich chocolate. In addition, the bar will be offering a special wine and cheese pairing for $25 from 5 to 9 p.m. 1650 James Ave., Miami Beach; 305-913-1000; repourbar.com.
