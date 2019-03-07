You'll Be Eating Food From José Andrés at Marlins Park This Season

On March 28, in their home opener, the Miami Marlins will face the Colorado Rockies, and Fish fans will look forward to a new season of food.

The ballpark just announced its new lineup of concessions, which includes Miami favorites such as Pincho (formerly Pincho Factory), Novecento, and SuViche. More interesting, however, is the introduction of two concepts by José Andrés' Think Food Group.

Marlins manager of business communications, Jon Erik Alvarez, says of the partnership between the ballpark and the humanitarian toque: "This is Chef Andrés' first venture into South Florida sports. He does have concessions at Audi Field, the home of D.C. United."