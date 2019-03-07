You'll Be Eating Food From José Andrés at Marlins Park This Season

On March 28, in their home opener, the Miami Marlins will face the Colorado Rockies, and Fish fans will look forward to a new season of food.
The ballpark just announced its new lineup of concessions, which includes Miami favorites such as Pincho (formerly Pincho Factory), Novecento, and SuViche. More interesting, however, is the introduction of two concepts by José Andrés' Think Food Group.
Marlins manager of business communications, Jon Erik Alvarez, says of the partnership between the ballpark and the humanitarian toque: "This is Chef Andrés' first venture into South Florida sports. He does have concessions at Audi Field, the home of D.C. United."
His Think Food Group's two concepts at Marlins Park are Butterfly Tacos and La Pepa. Butterfly will offer options such as a
Ballpark chef Michael Finizia says the new food options are a result of the feedback given by fans on what they want and, more important, don't want to eat at games. The team has gone so far as to conduct panels at the franchise's Fan Fest to poll which hot-dog toppings are favorites. "Our Marlins representatives listened to the fans. We still have
The ballpark also listened to fans who don't want to pay $20 for a snack by implementing the "3o5" menu, filled with traditional offerings such as hot dogs, popcorn, beer, and pretzels for $3 to $5. "Families and budget-minded people can buy a standing-room ticket and get something to eat at a price point comparable to a movie ticket," Finizia says. The goal, the chef says, is to get people to experience and fall in love with baseball.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
On the other side of the fence, the ballpark also unveiled the Club, presented by Dex Imaging. The new premium-seating area offers an in-seat menu and craft cocktails such as the Cracker Jack piña colada. Lest we forget we're in Miami, the Club will feature DJs spinning on the weekends.
Other food highlights include chicken tenders inside a waffle cone drizzled with maple syrup at Fowl Pole, grilled jerk chicken served with grilled pineapple at La Cocina, sweet potato tots with apple butter at Pincho, and a pastrami on rye at Lincoln Road Deli. Here's the rundown of offerings:
- Butterfly Tacos. José Andrés riffs off his Mexican Restaurant Oyamel to offer tortillas filled with pork, charred chicken, trumpet mushrooms, and other ingredients.
-
La Cocina.
Miami-centricfare includes pan con bistec, a jerk chicken sandwich with grilled pineapple, and "walking" nachos.
-
FowlPole. Expect Nashville hot chicken sandwiches and chicken in a waffle cone.
- Lincoln Road Deli. New York deli-inspired sandwiches include roast beef and pastrami.
- El Mercadito. Grab-and-go fresh food and drinks include gluten-free wraps and fruit cups.
- Miami's Best Pizza. This local pizza concept will serve cheese, pepperoni, and veggie pies.
- Novecento. The Argentine-inspired menu includes handmade empanadas, choripán, and a beef sandwich.
- Obie’s Grill. Named for the Orange Bowl (Marlins Park was built on its footprint), this stand offers the "3o5" menu of items priced between $3 and $5.
-
La Pepa. This spinoff of José Andrés’ Pepe food truck offers a variety of specialty sandwiches including the Pollo Frito (hand-battered fried chicken, lettuce,
piparrapeppers, garlic aioli, and spicy tomato sauce served on olive oil brioche), a butifarradog, and a Frito pie topped with Spanish Ibérico pork chili.
- Pincho. The concept formerly known as Pincho Factory will serve its signature Pincho burger, skewers, and sweet potato tots with apple butter.
- SuViche. Find sushi, ceviche, and Peruvian aji de gallina — shredded chicken breast over white rice with potatoes.
- Sweets. Ice cream, cereal-crusted pretzels, and waffles sundaes are the highlights here.
- Top Dawg. Nathan's all-beef hot dogs can be ordered with any number of toppings.
Marlins Park. 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300; miami.marlins.mlb.com/mia/ballpark.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!