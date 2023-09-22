Tripping Animals Brewing and Center for Great Apes Collaborate on 30th Anniversary Brews

Good beer for a good cause? That's a win-win situation, especially when it comes to a special collaboration between Miami-based Tripping Animals Brewing and the Center for Great Apes.
Recently, the two joined forces to commemorate the Florida-based sanctuary's 30th anniversary with three exclusive craft beers that blend flavor with philanthropy.
When the Wauchula-based nonprofit dedicated to providing lifetime care for orangutans and chimpanzees initially reached out to Tripping Animals Brewing, it was with a private-label request.
Instead, the brewery took it one step further, crafting three custom brews made especially for the milestone anniversary.
Jane Watkins, a board of directors member at the Center for Great Apes, recently shared her thoughts on the project's genesis with New Times.
"I reached out to Tripping Animals Brewing to see if they would private label a beer so we had a way to mark the 30th anniversary of the Center for Great Apes," she says. "Instead, they asked to meet in response to my request and eventually said they could do better than I originally requested."
Ignacio Montenegro, cofounder and CEO of Tripping Animals Brewing Company, tells New Times the brewery's motivation behind going above and beyond the initial request was born from a love of animals.
"Our best way to support them was to create the most impact and showcase the sanctuary through what we do best: our beer and our distinctive art," explains Montenegro, whose brewery is well-known for its animal-themed beers and label art.
Montenegro says the creative process behind the commemorative brews involved a thoughtful fusion of flavors, art, and storytelling. Each beer is named after a great ape residing at the Florida sanctuary.
The three beers include "Jacob," a sour ale conditioned with mango, banana, and Florida blossom honey; "Keagan," a crisp pale golden lager; and "Bubbles," a hazy India pale ale brewed with Simcoe, Mosaic, and Azacca hops that ring through for that signature hazy-style bold citrusy taste.
"David meticulously crafted distinctive animal designs for each label and masterfully orchestrated the entire artistic ensemble," Montenegro explains. "These labels are even more remarkable because they feature artwork by the great apes, genuinely showcasing their unique contributions to the project."
The collaboration extends beyond creating these unique brews, with Tripping Animals Brewing dedicated to donating proceeds from selling these custom beers to support the Center for Great Apes. Restaurants and bars interested in offering these unique brews may pre-order them through Sunshine Distributor or contact David Lopez, a local sales representative at Tripping Animals Brewing.
Montenegro tells New Times the brewery's donation aspect of the project was pivotal.
"The initiative of the donation plays a big role because this is why we decided to make three different beers," he shares. "Our goal is to support the center any way we can."
The release dates for the three limited-edition brews will take place at the Doral-based Tripping Animals taproom and brewery, beginning with "Jacob" on October 6, "Keagan" on November 1, and "Bubbles" to follow in mid-November. Following each release, the brews will become available in more than 20 states, allowing customers to enjoy a delicious craft beer and contribute to a noble cause.
As the Center for Great Apes celebrates its 30th anniversary, Montenegro says the cause is much bigger than just the two parties and a way for the community to come together for a good cause.
"Our goal is to garner substantial support from our local community and encourage our customers to view these brews as more than just beer," sums up Montenegro. "We aim to foster a sense of awareness and consciousness surrounding the cause, supporting the sanctuary and highlighting the importance of treating all animals with respect and care."
Tripping Animals. 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral; 305-646-1349; trippinganimals.com.