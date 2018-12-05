TripAdvisor: Pane & Vino Best Restaurant for Everyday Dining

Washington Avenue eatery Pane & Vino is the best restaurant in the country for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor.

This week, the travel site announced the winners of its 2018 Travelers’ Choice Restaurants, which awards establishments in three different categories based on reviews given by tourists in the last year.

This year, Florida has five winners across two categories: everyday dining and fast casual. The South Beach Italian restaurant came in first among a list that includes restaurants in New York, California, and Hawaii. Blue Heaven in Key West and Caffe Milano in Naples also made the cut, coming in at seventh and 16th, respectively. As for fast casual, Blaze Pizza and Five Guys, both located in Orlando, were ranked fourth and seventh on the list.

In a 2016 New Times restaurant review, a Pane & Vino waiter estimated that nearly 70 percent of their clientele is from out of town, which may explain how the restaurant landed first on the list. On TripAdvisor, Pane & Vino is also listed as the number one restaurant out of more than 750 in Miami Beach. With more than 3,000 reviews, 83 percent of them are five-star ratings or excellent, and another 13 percent are four-star ratings or very good.

Overall, the awards recognize 25 U.S. restaurants in each of the three categories, including fine dining, everyday dining, and fast casual. The first-ever everyday dining category awards restaurants that provide great meals for any occasion, while the fast-casual category awards restaurants that offer high-quality meals at a great value to diners on the go.

Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews for restaurants around the country, gathered over a 12-month period.

Pane & Vino. 1450 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-535-9027; paneevinomia.com.