Tito's Handmade Vodka to Give Away 24,000 Bottles of Sanitizer at Marlins Park

It's made by Tito's — but under no circumstances should you drink the hand sanitizer.

Though Miamians aren't seeing the shortage of basic health necessities like liquid soap and hand sanitizer like we did in the spring, it's always a good idea to stock up on supplies — especially when they free and super cool.

So you might want to make plans to go to Marlins Park to snag some free Tito's hand sanitizer.

Today (Thursday, September 17), in a collaboration with the Miami Marlins Foundation, Tito's Handmade vodka will distribute 24,000 bottles of hand sanitizer free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tito's makes the hand sanitizer at its distillery in Austin Texas. Fans of the vodka brand might want to snag a bottle as a souvenir — but as is clearly stated on the bottle, it's for hands only. Do not drink.

The hand-sanitizer giveaway begins promptly at 1 p.m. at the Humana Lot at Marlins Park — the organizers strongly discourage early arrivals and the lot won't open until that time — and will go on until 6 p.m. or for as long as the supply lasts. Distribution will be contactless and people will be asked to stay in their cars and pop the trunk or unlock the doors. Each car will receive three 375-milliliter bottles of hand sanitizer, and every occupant of the car must wear a mask. Hand-sanitizer recipients must be over 18.

If you don't have a car, don't worry. There'll be a socially distanced line for pedestrians and bicyclists.

In addition, Farm Share will be on hand to distribute 2,000 food boxes. Each box is loaded with 20 pounds of food, with enough fresh produce and proteins to make 17 meals. As with the hand sanitizer, the food boxes will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out.

The process of making vodka and hand sanitizer are surprisingly similar. Both begin with ethanol and both require steel tanks, blending, and bottling equipment. In late March of this year, Tito's started producing hand sanitizer to distribute to first responders and other organizations.

The company then began distributing free hand sanitizer to the public. So far, the company has donated 900 tons of hand sanitizer to frontline workers in more than 44 states. It also hosted hand-sanitizer giveaways throughout Texas and has donated more than $2 million to local nonprofits around the nation to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

Miami is the first city outside Texas to host a Tito's giveaway, but similar events are in the works for other major cities.

Tito's Handmade vodka hand sanitizer giveaway. 1 to 6 p.m.Thursday, September 17, at Marlins Park. 501 Marlins Way., Miami.