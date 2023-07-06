This $16 All-You-Can-Eat Special Is One of the Best Lunch Deals in Miami

If you're looking for a bargain lunch in Miami, a recently launched special at this Wynwood restaurant is offering one of the city's most affordable — and generous — options.
El Chinito Latino Bar, a Latino-meets-Asian fusion establishment by the Dirty Rabbit Group (the Mad Butcher, La Tiendita), has just launched an all-you-can-eat bento box special that lets you put your hunger to the test.
From noon to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, diners can feast on unlimited miso soup, salad, fried rice, and a choice of an entrée for $16 per person. Entrée selections include orange chicken, pepper steak, or sweet-and-sour chicken — and those portions are unlimited, too.
"When it comes to Chinese food, 'all-you-can-eat' often takes the form of a buffet, but that's not exactly the vibe we were going for here," Carlos Torres, vice president of operations for Dirty Rabbit Group, tells New Times. "With this, our customers have all kinds of options for combinations in a true Chinese street food setting that makes you feel like you're in a corner of an authentic Chinatown."
Besides the all-you-can-eat bento box, El Chinito offers unlimited fries with its Wagyu burger topped with a crispy onion ring, cheddar cheese, and spicy truffle mayo, as well as with its Korean fried chicken sandwich with slaw, kimchi-yuzu mayo, and maple syrup.
Other specials at the restaurant include a Sunday brunch (recently expanded to include Saturday) which features tapas, a main plate, and bottomless beverages, including mimosas, "sakemosas," and a build-your-own sangria bar, for $44 per person. The restaurant also offers a daily happy hour special from 4 to 7 p.m. with $7 drinks and $7 tapas — and, if a diner spins 7-7-7 on an in-house slot machine, a free drink.
Torres notes that El Chinito also recently launched a new party night, Salseame Fridays, hosted by locals Salseame Rico Miami and Andres Magia. Starting at 9 p.m., the evening includes free salsa and bachata lessons. Women receive one free drink until 10 p.m.
"Wynwood is very popular for reggaeton and late-night partying, and sometimes things can feel the same," says Torres. "With everything we are offering, our goal is to bring something totally different to the neighborhood."
El Chinito Latino Bar. 223 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-393-1916; elchinitolatino.com.