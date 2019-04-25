The Wynwood Yard Closes Out Its Run With Parties, Food, and Drinks

When the Wynwood Yard closes May 5, a bit of the neighborhood's soul will go with it.

What started out as a vacant lot in 2015 turned into a hub of food and community. The Yard has housed some of Miami's best food trucks and hosted local bands and international stars. Children learned how to grow a garden to feed their families, and adults have indulged in cocktails made with fresh herbs and berries.

The Yard's founder, Della Heiman, will re-create that magic in Doral when the Doral Yard opens later this year, but for now, there's still time to eat, drink, and be merry in Wynwood. The Yard is going out with parties and food. Here are the best things to do at the Wynwood Yard before it closes.

You'll probably want to have one last Della bowl for the road. Della Bowls will also offer its special green sauce for purchase so you can enjoy it after the Yard has served its last bowl of veggie goodness.

Monsieur Poutine makes its gravy from scratch daily. Poutine, by the way, is the ultimate drunk food — traditional Canadian comfort food that tops French fries with gravy and cheese curds. Try the classic ($10), or opt to top your poutine with a range of proteins and vegetables.

Because the Yard's last day happens to be Cinco de Mayo, celebrate with tacos from Pasilla Tacos, located at the Yard.

Other food options are Food Dude, Moreno's Cuba, Lola Burger, Kuenko's fresh tuna bowls, Tumbao Buns, Santo Dulce, Food Dude, and Charcoal Garden. Plus, the Bar at the Yard will pour until the last day.

For an interactive history lesson, check out Wynwood Stories, playing at the Yard. This immersive experience will have you enjoying coffee, sipping cocktails, and even making food while you learn about Wynwood's rich and sometimes tumultuous history. Wynwood Stories runs through May 4. Tickets cost $75 per person and include two cocktails. For showtimes and tickets, visit thewynwoodstories.com.

Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5, celebrate the Yard at YardFest, a three-day festival of music, food, and entertainment. Most entertainment and activities are free, including music by Xperimento, Spam Allstars, Locos por Juana, Juke, Shira Lee & the Space Cowboys, Emilia Garth, Jahzel Dotel, Electric Kif, Juanabe, Young Musicians Unite, Anabel & Mounir, Ameyal, the State Of, and Nag Champayons.

On Friday, May 3, from 5 to 8 p.m., check out the final Taste of the Yard. A $25 ticket will get you tasting portions from five Yard food vendors plus the Bar at the Yard. You'll also enjoy specially priced cocktails, beer, and wine all weekend.

You'll also be able to purchase herbs from the Yard’s organic garden, potted plants, and other garden-inspired goodies at the Garden Harvest Table. Proceeds will benefit the Wynwood Yard’s Food Justice Program, which provides educational culinary, arts, and gardening programming to Miami-Dade County children at the Wynwood Yard and will continue to do so at the Doral Yard when it opens later this year.

All weekend, enjoy workshops and classes led by local wellness and fitness pros such as Legacy Fit Doral, Ahana Yoga, and Loop Family Fit + Play, and reach mindfulness at Modern OM’s Spring Cushion Crawl.

Kids and families are invited to participate in a drum circle and learn to cook at a special kids' cooking demo led by the Sprouted Chef.

Here's the final weekend's music lineup:

Friday, May 3



Emilia Garth

Juke

Shira Lee & the Space Cowboys

Xperimento

Late night with TBD

Saturday, May 4



Live! School of Modern Music

Young Musicians Unite

Jahzel Dotel

Electric Kif

Juanabe

Spam Allstars

Late night with WynCarib

Sunday, May 5



Anabel & Mounir

Ameyal

The State Of

Nag Champayons

Locos por Juana

YardFest. Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free with RSVP at yardfest.eventbrite.com.