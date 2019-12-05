WIZO Kosher Food And Wine Festival is More than Manischewitz

Sandra Dunn, chairperson for the Women’s International Zionist Organization (WIZO) Kosher Food & Wine Festival, wants you to know there's more to kosher wine than the stuff your grandfather drank at seders.

"One of the purposes of the event is to help turn kosher wine's reputation around," said Dunn, who works in partnership with the Israeli Wine Producers Association. "There's a misconception that kosher wine is the mass-marketed, sweet wine served during the Jewish holidays when in fact, the kosher wine world encompasses a range of varietals, from sauvignon blanc to merlot. What makes wine kosher is the traditional Jewish processing of the grapes and it has nothing to do with the grape itself; it can be as tasty as any other type of wine. Having the chance to sample high-quality brands discredits the notion that kosher isn't good, and that definitely opens a new horizon to wine lovers.

On December 11, attendees of the WIZO festival at J.W. Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, will be able to taste over 400 different kosher wines from more than 40 local and international. New to this year are guest winemakers from Israel, France, Italy, and New York, who will be on hand to talk about their vintages.

The festival, which raises funds for WIZO's 800 educational and social projects benefitting women and children in Israel, had 400 people attend its debut evening in 2013 at Gulfstream Park. This year, the event will take over a new waterfront space at Turnberry, where more than 1,500 guests are expected to nosh their way through everything from fish tacos to Peking duck to an assortment of desserts by South Florida vendors like 26 Sushi & Tapas, the Fishery, and Ana Paz Cakes.

Kosher champagne and spirits will also flow during the four-hour tasting and beats provided by local DJ Kaisa will complement the party atmosphere. In addition, ten artists will have their work on display for purchase and a Sage gourmet market stand will sell fine Kosher goods.

As every year, the night before the main event, WIZO will host a live auction of vintage wines and an exclusive dinner hosted by a master chef. The fete's seventh edition will have James Beard award nominee Brad Kilgore (Alter, Ember, Kaido) design its six-course dinner with pairings, a 75-person affair to take place in a private Miami Beach home.

"He took on the invite as a challenge," said Dunn. "He'll be cooking kosher under orthodox supervision and dishes will be paired with Psagot Israelian wine, a high-quality brand that exemplifies the finesse of the agricultural and irrigation processes of the country. It is an arid land, and yet the wines made there can be exquisite."

Suzanne Harper, director for WIZO in Florida, said that folks are gladly willing to pony up $1,800 for a ticket to the dinner. "Those who attend the dinner and auction are particularly passionate about helping the children in Israel. We had one guest pay $8,500 for a bottle of rare wine last year who wants to now donate it for this year's auction."

The festival and grand tasting is a more affordable fete, at $150 a ticket. Dunn says the festival is more than an evening of food, drinks, and raising money. "The great thing about it is that it offers a unique vibe and lures all kinds of food and wine lovers looking to meet like-minded people. We've even had some love matches come out of it."

WIZO Florida's Annual Kosher Food & Wine. Wednesday, December 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, 19999 West Country Club Dr., Aventura; 305-861-8860; kosherfoodandwinemiami.com. General admission tickets cost $150 per person. VIP tickets are available for $200 and include an exclusive reception held from 6 to 7 p.m. Brad Kilgore Dinner on Tuesday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m. at a location to be disclosed to ticketholders. Dinner costs $1,800 and includes a VIP ticket to Wednesday's event ($1,600 is tax deductible). For information contact director@WIZOFL.org or call 305-861-8860