 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Cheers to the Chinese New Year with prosperity in a glass.EXPAND
Cheers to the Chinese New Year with prosperity in a glass.
Courtesy of SAAM at the SLS

The Best Places to Celebrate Chinese New Year

Elena Vivas | January 21, 2020 | 11:00am
AA

On January 25, say farewell to the pig and welcome the Year of the Rat during the Chinese New Year, also referred to as the Lunar New Year.

Despite the rodent's pesky reputation, the Chinese symbol commemorates a year of fresh beginnings, vitality, and fertility. In addition to including ancestor worship, Chinese New Year brims with ebullient festivities coupled with fireworks, parades, and over-the-top indulgences, much like its American counterpart.

Miami loves a party, and Chinese New Year is no exception. From traditional red-envelope ceremonies to mouth-watering dim sum buffets, ring in a second round of new year's celebrations at one of Miami's top Chinese New Year's events.

Related Stories

Imbibe a Lucky Rat-tini at Sugar's Chinese New Year celebration.
Imbibe a Lucky Rat-tini at Sugar's Chinese New Year celebration.
Courtesy of East Hotel

Hutong

600 Brickell Ave., Miami
786-388-0805
hutong-miami.com


Usher in the Year of the Rat at Hutong, Brickell's latest culinary outpost for Northern Chinese cuisine. This Saturday, January 25, the restaurant will offer an authentic Chinese New Year celebration, complete with Chinese toy drums and lucky red envelopes filled with restaurant giveaways such as complimentary dessert and dinner for two. The highlight of evening will be the traditional lion dance, beginning at 9:15. The menu will be à la carte, and reservations are encouraged.

The Mandarin Oriental is excited to welcome the Year of the Rat.EXPAND
The Mandarin Oriental is excited to welcome the Year of the Rat.
Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental

MO Bar + Lounge

500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami
305- 913-8358
mandarinoriental.com


You're bound to get lucky at the Mandarin Oriental, adorned with more than 100 red lanterns and a giant kumquat tree. Guests can participate in the Chinese tradition of hanging red envelopes, symbolizing prosperity for the year ahead. The weeklong festivities run Saturday, January 25, through Sunday, February 2, and include a dim sum buffet ($25 per person) at the hotel's MO Bar + Lounge and a specialty cocktail — the Good Fortune — made with mandarin orange vodka ($14).

The Best Places to Celebrate Chinese New Year
Courtesy of Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea

7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-602-3710
phucyea.com


The Viet-Cajun hot spot will welcome the Chinese New Year with a pig roast this Saturday, January 25, at 7:30 p.m. In addition to cooking the whole hog, the eatery will offer food stations serving Cajun fried rice, vegetable curry, and spring rolls. Tickets, which cost $39 per person via phucyea.com, include access to fortunetellers, a lion dance show, a complimentary cocktail, and the food stations.

Cheers to the Chinese New Year with prosperity in a glass.EXPAND
Cheers to the Chinese New Year with prosperity in a glass.
Courtesy of SAAM at the SLS

Saam at SLS Brickell

1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-239-1300
sbe.com/nightlife/locations/saam-at-sls-brickell


If you're looking for liquid fortune, stop by Saam at the SLS in Brickell for its cocktail Green Prosperity ($16), dry gin married with St-Germain, prosecco, Midori melon, lychee, lemon, and a jasmine flower infusion. "The two colors representing Lunar New Year are red and green," general manager Adrian Artidiello says. "Green symbolizes prosperity in the coming year, so Saam created a recipe that offers our guests a delicious drink and maybe a little luck.” The limited-edition libation will be available only Saturday, January 25.

Cheers to the Chinese New Year with prosperity in a glass.EXPAND
Cheers to the Chinese New Year with prosperity in a glass.
Courtesy of SAAM at the SLS

Sugar at East Miami

788 Brickell Plaza, Miami
786-805-4655
sugar-miami.com


At Sugar, take in the stunning Miami skyline while sipping a Lucky Rat-tini ($15). The evening's signature martini is a fortuitous concoction of Ketel One vodka, yuzu juice, and simple syrup that's garnished with a seaweed-wrapped lychee. The Asian-inspired bar will also debut new menu items, such as truffled pistachio seared tuna with truffle oil and crispy vermicelli; and shrimp and crab croquettes stuffed with lemongrass and mango-pineapple chutney.

Enjoy a dim sum feast at Tanuki.EXPAND
Enjoy a dim sum feast at Tanuki.
Courtesy of Tanuki

Tanuki

1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-615-1055
tanukimiami.com


This Thursday, January 23, through Saturday, January 25, Tanuki will offer two Chinese New Year-inspired feasts. Diners can choose a dim sum menu ($45 per person) including 12 pieces of dim sum and gyoza plus dessert, or the Chinese New Year feast ($55 per person), with a choice of appetizer, entrée, and a festive mango-chia cream puff for dessert. Both prix fixes include a welcome drink and unlimited sake for up to two hours.

Peking duck at Tropical Chinese.
Peking duck at Tropical Chinese.
Photo by Andrew Meade

Tropical Chinese

7991 Bird Rd., Miami

305-262-1552
tropicalchinesemiami.com
West Miami-Dade's landmark for dim sum and Hong Kong-style cuisine is an obvious choice for this year's festivities. Indulge in a sumptuous plate of Peking duck that's carved and wrapped tableside ($75) or a selection of shumai and leek dumplings ($5.29), paired with nightly lion dances Friday, January 24, and Saturday, January 25.

 
Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >