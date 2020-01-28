 


Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Don't forget to wear your team jersey at Veza Sur.
Don't forget to wear your team jersey at Veza Sur.
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Super Bowl LIV Watch Parties at Miami Breweries

Laine Doss | January 28, 2020 | 9:00am
AA

This Sunday, the National Football Conference champion San Francisco 49ers will face the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs in Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

More than anything else, beer remains an integral part of the football-watching tradition. That means, other than snagging a seat at the stadium, there's no better place to watch the game than at one of South Florida's many breweries.

Here are the best watch parties at Miami-area beer purveyors.

3 Sons Brewing Co.

236 N. Federal Hwy., Dania Beach
954-601-3833
3sonsbrewingco.com


The Dania Beach brewery 3 Sons will show the game on its 16-foot projector and other TVs. During the game, the brewery will pour $4 pints of Kansas City red ale and $4 pints of San Francisco steam lager. Food specials include Kansas City smoked ribs and San Francisco exploding chicken.

Beat Culture Brewery & Kitchen

7250 NW 11th St., Miami
beatculture.com


Watch the game at Beat Culture and enjoy beer specials and prizes. The brewery offers several options. An all-you-can-drink package includes an appetizer and entrée, including all-you-can-drink beer ($54). Guests can also opt to enjoy happy-hour beer prices on house beers during the game and dine à la carte. Customers will get a shot of Beat’s Cuatro Crazy beer for every touchdown or for every time the 1972 Dolphins are mentioned. In addition, at the end of each quarter, the brewery will give away a $50 gift card. Every beer purchased comes with a raffle ticket.

Biscayne Bay Brewing

8000 NW 25th St., Doral
305-381-5718
biscaynebaybrewing.com


Biscayne Bay Brewing will host a watch party and offer specials such as ten chicken wings and a pitcher of beer for $20, lechón nachos and a pitcher of beer for $20, and a sausage pretzel platter and pitcher of beer for $20. Choose from core beers such as Kapitan’s Kolsch, Miami Pale Ale, Siren’s Saison, and La Colada.

Funky Buddha
Funky Buddha
Photo by Christina Mendenhall

Funky Buddha Brewery

1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park
954-440-0046
funkybuddhabrewery.com


Watch the big game at Funky Buddha and enjoy a list of specialty draft beers and beer bucket specials (five 12-ounce cans of select core beers for $15). Hosting a watch party at home? The brewery will offer 20 percent off all packaged beer to-go all weekend. 

Islamorada Beer Company


82229 Overseas Hwy., Islamorada
305-440-2162
islamoradabreweryanddistillery.com


Enjoy the game out in the beer garden or inside the brewery while drinking craft beer and cocktails. The brewery offers 15 beers on tap and specialty drinks. In addition, the food truck A Movable Feast will sell tacos, sliders, and grilled cheese sandwiches. Guests who donate three canned goods for a food pantry collection will score a free pint of beer.


M.I.A. Beer Company

10400 NW 33rd St., Doral
305-567-5550
mia.beer


Enjoy free beer shots for everyone of age in the taproom at the beginning of each quarter. Other specials include $10 305 Weiss pitchers, $1 wings (10 wing minimum purchase), $5 hot dog and fries, $5 chicharrones, and $10 nachos.

Spanish Marie beers
Spanish Marie beers
Courtesy of Alberto Cespedes

Spanish Marie Brewery

14241 SW 120th St., Miami
786-780-4872
facebook.com/spanishmarie


Start the party early with a pregame celebration beginning at noon. Expect live music, beer pong, cornhole, shuffleboard, and other diversions. Beginning this Friday, guests can register for the beer pong tournament or the Wildfire Raffle to benefit WWF’s Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund. On game day, watch the Super Bowl on a 16-foot screen in the brewery's new beer garden, boasting more than 30 taps, and enjoy half off select house beers plus specials on loaded nachos, pulled pork sliders, and other items.

The Tank Brewing Co.

5100 NW 72nd Ave., Bay A-1, Miami
786-801-1554
thetankbrewing.com


Watch the action on several screens and a projector. There will also be food and drink specials, and cigar aficionados can explore the Tank’s small cigar lounge.

Tripping Animals Brewing

2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral
trippinganimals.com


Watch the gridiron action while sipping $5 select brews. Gorilla City Meats & Sandwiches will offer specials on ribs and wings.

Veza Sur
Veza Sur
Courtesy of Veza Sur

Veza Sur Brewing Co.

55 NW 25th St., Miami
786-362-6300
vezasur.com


Celebrate all afternoon and evening at Veza Sur. From 2 to 6 p.m., enjoy bottomless micheladas with Argentine-style barbecue, as well as a DJ. The game will be shown on giant screen projectors inside the brewery and on the patio. Specials include $1 wings, $22 Veza Sur buckets, and $2 chopp for anyone wearing a football jersey.

J. Wakefield Brewing

120 NW 24th St., Miami
786-254-7779
jwakefieldbrewing.com


J. Wakefield Brewing will host a pig roast during the game. Madraceitas Bistro in Hollywood will do the cooking. Wash down the pork with beers on draft and watch the game on two big screens. 

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

