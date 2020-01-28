Super Bowl LIV Watch Parties at Miami Breweries

This Sunday, the National Football Conference champion San Francisco 49ers will face the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs in Miami for Super Bowl LIV.
More than anything else, beer remains an integral part of the football-watching tradition. That means, other than snagging a seat at the stadium, there's no better place to watch the game than at one of South Florida's many breweries.
Here are the best watch parties at Miami-area beer purveyors.
3 Sons Brewing Co.236 N. Federal Hwy., Dania Beach
954-601-3833
3sonsbrewingco.com
The Dania Beach brewery 3 Sons will show the game on its 16-foot projector and other TVs. During the game, the brewery will pour $4 pints of Kansas City red ale and $4 pints of San Francisco steam lager. Food specials include Kansas City smoked ribs and San Francisco exploding chicken.
Beat Culture Brewery & Kitchen7250 NW 11th St., Miami
beatculture.com
Watch the game at Beat Culture and enjoy beer specials and prizes. The brewery offers several options. An all-you-can-drink package includes an appetizer and entrée, including all-you-can-drink beer ($54). Guests can also opt to enjoy happy-hour beer prices on house beers during the game and dine à la carte. Customers will get a shot of Beat’s Cuatro Crazy beer for every touchdown or for every time the 1972 Dolphins are mentioned. In addition, at the end of each quarter, the brewery will give away a $50 gift card. Every beer purchased comes with a raffle ticket.
Biscayne Bay Brewing8000 NW 25th St., Doral
305-381-5718
biscaynebaybrewing.com
Biscayne Bay Brewing will host a watch party and offer specials such as ten chicken wings and a pitcher of beer for $20, lechón nachos and a pitcher of beer for $20, and a sausage pretzel platter and pitcher of beer for $20. Choose from core beers such as Kapitan’s Kolsch, Miami Pale Ale, Siren’s Saison, and La Colada.
Funky Buddha Brewery1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park
954-440-0046
funkybuddhabrewery.com
Watch the big game at Funky Buddha and enjoy a list of specialty draft beers and beer bucket specials (five 12-ounce cans of select core beers for $15). Hosting a watch party at home? The brewery will offer 20 percent off all packaged beer to-go all weekend.
Islamorada Beer Company
82229 Overseas Hwy., Islamorada
305-440-2162
islamoradabreweryanddistillery.com
Enjoy the game out in the beer garden or inside the brewery while drinking craft beer and cocktails. The brewery offers 15 beers on tap and specialty drinks. In addition, the food truck A Movable Feast will sell tacos, sliders, and grilled cheese sandwiches. Guests who donate three canned goods for a food pantry collection will score a free pint of beer.
M.I.A. Beer Company 10400 NW 33rd St., Doral
305-567-5550
mia.beer
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!