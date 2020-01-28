Super Bowl LIV Watch Parties at Miami Breweries

This Sunday, the National Football Conference champion San Francisco 49ers will face the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs in Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

More than anything else, beer remains an integral part of the football-watching tradition. That means, other than snagging a seat at the stadium, there's no better place to watch the game than at one of South Florida's many breweries.

Here are the best watch parties at Miami-area beer purveyors.

3 Sons Brewing Co. 236 N. Federal Hwy., Dania Beach

954-601-3833

The Dania Beach brewery 3 Sons will show the game on its 16-foot projector and other TVs. During the game, the brewery will pour $4 pints of Kansas City red ale and $4 pints of San Francisco steam lager. Food specials include Kansas City smoked ribs and San Francisco exploding chicken.

Beat Culture Brewery & Kitchen 7250 NW 11th St., Miami

Watch the game at Beat Culture and enjoy beer specials and prizes. The brewery offers several options. An all-you-can-drink package includes an appetizer and entrée, including all-you-can-drink beer ($54). Guests can also opt to enjoy happy-hour beer prices on house beers during the game and dine à la carte. Customers will get a shot of Beat’s Cuatro Crazy beer for every touchdown or for every time the 1972 Dolphins are mentioned. In addition, at the end of each quarter, the brewery will give away a $50 gift card. Every beer purchased comes with a raffle ticket.

Biscayne Bay Brewing 8000 NW 25th St., Doral

305-381-5718

Biscayne Bay Brewing will host a watch party and offer specials such as ten chicken wings and a pitcher of beer for $20, lechón nachos and a pitcher of beer for $20, and a sausage pretzel platter and pitcher of beer for $20. Choose from core beers such as Kapitan’s Kolsch, Miami Pale Ale, Siren’s Saison, and La Colada.

Funky Buddha Photo by Christina Mendenhall

Funky Buddha Brewery 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park

954-440-0046

Watch the big game at Funky Buddha and enjoy a list of specialty draft beers and beer bucket specials (five 12-ounce cans of select core beers for $15). Hosting a watch party at home? The brewery will offer 20 percent off all packaged beer to-go all weekend.

Islamorada Beer Company

82229 Overseas Hwy., Islamorada

305-440-2162

