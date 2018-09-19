Ralph Pagano and Belkys Nerey to Emcee Iron Fork 2018

New Times' Iron Fork has announced the emcees for this year's culinary competitions.

Miami celebrity chef Ralph Pagano and WSVN 7's Belkys Nerey will serve as emcees for this year's fete on Thursday, October 4, the James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency Miami.

Pagano, who owns Miami Beach's Naked Taco, will emcee the professional culinary competition which pits Planta's Benjamin Goldman against Jorgie Ramos of Barley: An American Brasserie for the 2018 Iron Fork Skillet of Excellence.

WSVN 7 News anchor and host of Bite with Belkys, Belkys Nerey will host the second annual student showdown. In this heated competition, two Johnson & Wales culinary students will compete for the Michael Shikany Knife of Excellence Award and a scholarship to help them continue their education in culinary arts. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for the scholarship.

In addition to the competitions, Iron Fork attendees can feast on offerings from favorites such as Amore de Miami, Toro Toro, Taula Fresh Mediterranean Grill, Boss Burger N Brew, Mason, Finka Table & Tap, Amelia’s 1931, Hard Rock Cafe, Edukos Tavern Miami, Philly Grub, Zubi Fish House, Mr. Chow, Los Ranchos, Los Tanitos, Pink Pie, El Rey de las Fritas, Bagatelle Miami, Killer Melts, I Heart Mac & Cheese, and RA Sushi.

The event will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. for general-admission ticketholders and include unlimited bites, tasty libations, and live entertainment.

VIP ticketholders get entry to the event one hour early, at 6 p.m., and access to a private VIP bar and lounge with complimentary Estrella Damm beer, Voga Italia wine, and Banyan Reserve vodka.

General-admission tickets cost $40. VIP tickets are $80. Tickets at the door (if available) cost $50 (GA) and $90 (VIP).

New Times is a partner with Miami Rescue Mission, which serves more than 1,300 men, women, and children daily at its Miami-Dade and Broward centers. Iron Fork guests can participate in a special raffle during the event, with 100 percent of all proceeds going to support the cause.

To purchase tickets, visit newtimesironfork.com.

New Times' Iron Fork. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 4, at James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $90 via newtimesironfork.com.