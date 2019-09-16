Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Tap 42 Opening, Salty Donut, and Beat Bobby Flay

This week, Tap 42 debuts at CityPlace Doral, and the Salty Donut launches a limited-edition special for Hispanic Heritage Month. Plus, Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy at Aventura Mall is now open, and Caja Celiente's Monica Leon appears on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay.

EXPAND Kyu's bar Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Collab Dinner With Chefs Michael Lewis and Raheem Sealey of Kyu and Pushkar Marathe of Stage and Ghee

Kyu's chefs Michael Lewis and Raheem Sealey will welcome chef Pushkar Marathe of Stage, a highly anticipated new concept from the owners of Ghee Indian Kitchen, for a one-night-only collaboration dinner. Monday evening, the family-style dinner will present nearly a dozen dishes blending Asian and Indian flavors. Highlights include Japanese curry ramen, tandoori-style smoked short ribs, and mashie ranch smoked oxtail. Kyu's mixologist Ilan Chartor will be in charge of drinks, including the cocktail the Mushroom Sour, a mélange of shiitake-infused vodka, lemongrass shochu, Japanese sweet potato milk, and Okinawa black sugar. 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 16, at Kyu, 251 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-577-0150; kyurestaurants.com. Tickets cost $114 via kyurestaurants.com.

EXPAND El Santo's bar Courtesy of El Santo

Free Guacamole for Mexican Independence Day at El Santo

Monday, Calle Ocho's recently opened El Santo Taqueria will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with complimentary fresh-smoked, tableside-prepared guacamole with all meals from 6 to 8 p.m. Pair it with sips from El Santo’s borracho hour, which offers $4 cocktails, including margaritas and sangria, from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, September 16, at El Santo, 1620 SW Eighth St., Miami; elsantomiami.

EXPAND Salty Donut's limited-edition doughnuts for Hispanic Heritage Month. Courtesy of the Salty Donut

Limited-Edition Hispanic Heritage Month Doughnut at the Salty Donut

Tuesday, September 16 through Sunday, September 29, Salty fans will be able to get their hands on limited-time buñuelo doughnuts, available at both the Wynwood and South Miami shops. Priced at $5 per box, the offering will be sold as a set of three, with each one rolled in cinnamon sugar and paired with anise-infused vanilla dipping sauce, which will come in a reusable glass mason jar for guests to keep. In addition, every purchase of buñuelos comes with one of three limited-edition Hispanic Heritage mystery pins. Tuesday, September 17, through Sunday, September 29, at the Salty Donut, various locations; saltydonut.com.

Tap 42's beer and cocktails Courtesy of Tap 42

Tap 42 CityPlace Doral Grand Opening

On Wednesday, Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar will open its most recent location at CityPlace Doral. With roughly 5,000-square-feet of dining and patio space and 200 seats, the Doral location will feature Tap 42’s modern industrial aesthetic, along with a menu of elevated gastropub food and a beverage program curated by executive chef and partner, Andrew Balick. Tap 42 Doral will also feature the brand's signature promotions including, Half-Off Prohibition Burger Monday, Wine Wednesdays, and Bottomless Brunch on Saturday and Sunday. As for drinks, expect a craft beer list along with seasonal cocktails and cocktails on tap, as well as an extensive selection of more than 40 bourbons and whiskeys. Opening Wednesday, September 18, 3535 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; tap42.com.

Boulud Sud Photo by CandaceWest.com

Coastal Spain Wine Dinner at Boulud Sud

Executive chef Clark Bowen and sommelier Daniel Chaviano will host a specially curated wine dinner Wednesday with a wine and canapes reception followed by a seated meal. The three-course experience will be paired with wines from Spanish cities including Catalonia, Mallorca, and Jerez. Menu highlights include tortilla Española, white gazpacho, and torrijas with roasted fig and balsamic-caramel sauce. 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, at Boulud Sud, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com. Tickets cost $85 via eventbrite.com.

Could this be the nation's best chicken sandwich? Chicken Guy

Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy at Aventura Mall Is Open

The restaurant, a partnership between the Food Network celebrity chef and Robert Earl, CEO and founder of Planet Hollywood, takes aim at the fast-casual chicken market through a menu that offers chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, and sides, along with a choice of 22 sauces for dipping and slathering. What makes this place unique, however, is how the chicken is prepared. Each piece is brined in a bath of lemon juice, pickle juice, and buttermilk. Plus, the 22 sauces — ranging from tangy peri peri to sweet bourbon barbecue — are all made from scratch. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; chickenguy.com. Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9:30; Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

Tacos and more at Caja Caliente. Caja Caliente

Monica Leon Appearing on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay

Caja Caliente owner and chef Monica “Mika” Leon will appear on Beat Bobby Flay Thursday evening on Food Network. She'll challenge Atlanta chef Michael Bertozzi and potentially Bobby Flay with her signature cooking. Celebrity judges Jesse Tyler Ferguson from ABC’s Modern Family and chef Carla Hall will decide whether or not Leon will get to challenge Flay. A viewing party at the Caja Caliente location in Coral Gables will take place at 10 p.m. Thursday, September 18, at Caja Caliente, 808 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 786-431-1947; caja-caliente.com.

EXPAND Celebrate space at R House Wynwood Courtesy of Space for Art Foundation

NASA Space for Art Foundation Launch at R House Wynwood

Meet the "artistic astronaut" Nicole Stott during this one-night-only event featuring hand-crafted dishes, space-themed cocktails, space-themed artwork, live dance performances, and virtual reality experiences. Check out the premiere of the "Exploration" Art Space Suit made with artwork from children in over 40 countries, which will be shown for the first time to the public. All funds raised will support the Space for Art Foundation, which unites children to help them overcome the challenges they're facing through the wonder and awe of space exploration. 6 p.m. Thursday, September 19, at R House Wynwood, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 786-459-8383; rhousewynwood.com. Tickets cost $85 via eventbrite.com.