Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Burgerfest, Papi Steak, and Dorian Relief Efforts

This weekend, New Times' Burgerfest will return with more than a dozen different burgers, while David Grutman's Papi Steak celebrates its opening weekend. Plus, Hurricane Dorian relief events continue throughout Miami, including at the Wharf, Red the Steakhouse, A Fish Called Avalon, and Tap 42.

EXPAND The terrace at A Fish Called Avalon Photo courtesy of A Fish Called Avalon

Bahamas Fundraiser at A Fish Called Avalon

A Fish Called Avalon is hosting a fundraiser for our neighbors in the Bahamas tonight Friday, September 13. For a suggested $30 donation, enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, wine/soft drinks, and a performance by Argentinean singer/composer Gabriel Mores. One hundred percent of proceeds will benefit the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 13, at 700 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-1727; afishcalledavalon.com. Suggested donation is $30. If you can't attend, you can make a donation via yot.me/parties/8836.

EXPAND New Times' Burgerfest returns Saturday. Photo by Monica McGivern

New Times' Burgerfest

Saturday, September 14, in Haulover Park, New Times' Burgerfest will salute America's favorite sandwich. If you like burgers (and who doesn't?), make sure to snag tickets to this patty-filled extravaganza offering South Florida's best burgers — along with music, fun, and cash bars. You'll sample a wide variety of burgers — including classics that let the beef shine; outrageous creations topped with exotic cheeses and heaps of bacon; iterations of the original Cuban frita; and plant-based options — along with sipping on drinks and jamming out. Think you're the ultimate burger-eating champ? Put your money where your mouth is and enter the Wild Fork Foods Burger Throwdown. The competition will challenge 20 contestants to consume the most burgers in ten minutes. The winner will receive a $500 prize for their massive accomplishment. To sign up, email gabriella.orta@miaminewtimes.com. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, September 14, at Haulover Park, 10800 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $30 to $65 via newtimesburgerfest.com and $40 to $75 at the gate if still available.

Photo courtesy of Purple PR

Full Moon Party at Miami Beach Edition

Saturday is a great night to howl at the moon, so come out to Edition's full moon beach party. From 6:30 to 10 p.m., celebrate the harvest moon with live music by DJ Tavin Reiter, performances by professional drummers, local holistic vendors, henna tattoos and body painting, fire-pits, and stargazing with an astronomer. Indulge in a spiked juice bar where you can mix drinks based on your chakra with Absolut Elyx and Expressed Juice, a champagne bar with by Perrier-Jouët and $5 vegan bites. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 14, on the beach at Miami Beach Edition, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4500; editionhotels.com. After party at Basement starts at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $45.

EXPAND David Einhorn, Drake, David Grutman, and French Montana kibbutz at Papi Steak. WorldRedEye.com

David Grutman's Papi Steak Opens in South Beach

If you haven't heard of David "Papi" Einhorn yet, you will once you step foot inside the newly opened Papi Steak in South Beach. The restaurant, part of David Grutman's ever-growing Groot Hospitality portfolio, will offer a panoply of kosher-style favorites such as latkes, Wagyu pastrami, and chicken schnitzel — and some non-kosher offerings like Maine lobster — along with a robust wine list and specialty cocktails. Already, A-listers such as Drake and French Montana have been spotted at the eatery's pre-opening events. 736 First St., Miami Beach; 305-800-7274; papisteak.com. Sunday through Wednesday 6 to 11 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 6 p.m. to midnight.

Raise a glass to freedom. Photo courtesy of Bakan

Mexican Independence Day

September 16 marks the day Mexicans started a revolt against the Spaniards on September 16, 1810. Bakan in Wynwood will celebrate on Sunday with a live Mariachi band from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., and from 8 to 11 p.m. Additionally, at 10 p.m. Bakan will call out the traditional "El Grito" or "Grito de Independencia," which commemorates the Grito de Dolores –– the act that initiated the Independence war of Mexico. 2:30 p.m. to close Sunday, September 15, at 2801 NW Second Ave., Miami; 786-542-9139; bakanwynwood.com.

EXPAND The Wharf hosts events all weekend long. Photo courtesy of the Wharf

Hurricane Dorian Relief and Wish You Were Beer at the Wharf

Friday, the Wharf and United Way’s “Operation Helping Hands” event will collect funds for Hurricane Dorian Relief in the Bahamas. Those who donate $10 or more will receive a token for a complimentary cocktail. Saturday, the Wharf will host a beer festival with over 35 beers from all over the world. Specials include five beers for $18, 10 for $30, and 20 for $50. Plus, swing by Sunday for a Mexican Independence Day celebration with music, tequila, beer, and food. Admission to free for all weekend events. Friday, September 13, through Sunday, September 15, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com.

An aerial view of houses in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian. Photo by Adam Stanton / U.S. Coast Guard

Miami Restaurants and Bars Help the Bahamas Post-Dorian

There's still time to help Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas. Miami-area restaurants and bars continue to host fundraisers and supply drives, including Red the Steakhouse, Tap 42, and Cao Bakery. Check out this list to find out how you can help.