The Six Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, celebrate National Taco Day, snag beer-themed specials at Wharftoberfest, and enjoy bites and cocktails at Virgin MiamiCentral's first BarZaar. Plus, don't miss Generator Miami's dog brunch and the Salty Donut's treats in Kennedy Park.

EXPAND Tacos at Bodega. Photo by Menin Hospitality

National Taco Day 2019 Specials in Miami

Every day is a day for tacos in the Magic City. The Mexican street-food staple is a local favorite because it's a quick flavorful meal that's perfect when washed down with margaritas and beer. October 4 marks National Taco Day, when Miami becomes a wonderland of special taco offerings involving greater portions at lower prices. Find out where you can get killer deals on tacos this Friday.

EXPAND The Wharf will morph into an Oktoberfest experience all weekend. The Wharf Miami

Wharftoberfest at the Wharf

The Wharf Miami is celebrating Oktoberfest. All weekend, enjoy Wharftoberfest, loaded with live tunes, yummy grub, and beverages galore. The first 500 people to RSVP and arrive at the event will get a free Oktoberfest boot. Also, each day, there will be complimentary pretzels from 1 to 5 p.m. And as icing on the Oktoberfest cake, guests who buy a shot of Jägermeister get a free German beer. Noon Saturday, October 5, and Sunday, October 6, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of the Salty Donut

National Dog Day With the Salty Donut in Kennedy Park

National Dog Day was August 26, but it was rainy and Fido's fun had to be postponed. Among the canine happenings, a Dog Day Pop-Up was planned for Kennedy Park. Well, it's been rescheduled for this Sunday, and it's time for Fido and his pet parents to enjoy some doughnuts and fun shenanigans. The Salty Donut will be onsite with treats as well as limited-edition doggy bandannas and swag for sale. Proceeds from the event will benefit Miami Animal Rescue. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, October 6, in Kennedy Park, 2400 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove. Admission is free.

Parliament Coffee welcomes train riders at the Brightline Miami station's food hall, Central Fare. Brightline

The BarZaar at Virgin MiamiCentral

This Sunday, Central Fare will host the BarZaar, a one-day shopping pop-up with local vendors and cocktails. Central Fare’s restaurants — including Rosetta Bakery, World Famous House of Mac, PF by Delicatessen Patagonia, Bucks Crepes, and La Estación American Brasserie — will serve signature bites. During its happy hour from 1 to 4 p.m., La Estación will serve cocktails such as the Sunset Colada as well as beer and wine on tap. Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at Virgin MiamiCentral, 600 NW First Ave., Miami; virginmiamicentral.com. Admission is free.

At Generator Miami, head to the Jim and Nessie for brunch with your pups. Generator Miami

Bark 'n Brunch at Generator Miami

This Sunday marks Generator Miami's first Bark 'n Brunch, in partnership with Tito’s Vodka and benefiting the Humane Society of Greater Miami. At the Jim and Nessie, enjoy brunch by chef Daniel Roy, specialty $5 dog-themed Tito’s Vodka cocktails, a doggie kissing booth, and the opportunity to adopt a pup. Dogs of all sizes are invited to participate in the day’s festivities. All proceeds of specialty cocktails will go to the Humane Society of Greater Miami. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at the Jim and Neesie, 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-496-5730; staygenerator.com.

Don't stay too long without a nosh at Death or Gory. Photo courtesy of Death or Glory

Death or Gory at Death or Glory

The Halloween pop-up Death or Gory is dressed up with skeletons, wilted flowers, and other deathly decor for an immersive experience like no other. The Delray Beach bar Death or Glory, known for its Christmas pop-up, is scaring up fun Halloween-themed cocktails inspired by the legendary author of the macabre, Edgar Allan Poe. Find drinks such as the Bite Me ($13), made with Milagro tequila, lime, agave, and a Malbec floater; the Dead on Arrival ($13), with Lemon Hart rum, Falernum, passionfruit, and lime; and the Lizzy Borden ($13), with Woodford Reserve bourbon, Liquor 45, and chai. There's even the Butter Beer ($13), a blend of Bacardi 8 rum, brown butter, orange juice, cinnamon, and orgeat. Drinks are served in themed glassware such as tiki mugs and even chemistry beakers. A special pumpkin tiki mug is available for $9.95 or a special price with the purchase of a cocktail. Death or Gory also offers a special dinner menu — but you'll have to dodge the witches to get to the Falcon room. The pop-up will also host special events and diversions such as free tarot card readings by David the psychic from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays and a sideshow starring Bill the Juggler and other acts from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturdays. 4 p.m. to closing daily through Thursday, October 31, at Death or Glory, 116 NE Sixth Ave., Delray Beach; 561-808-8814; deathorglorybar.com.